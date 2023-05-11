WW 206: Get a Clue Day 5

Each player will be dealt a single Card at the beginning of the game via Discord. Each card will have a Category (Weapon, Room, or Suspect) and a specific Role associated with it. Player roles are determined by their Card.

At the beginning of the game, player cards are “face down”.

TOWN/INDEPENDENT (7 players)

Town/Independent players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, but not the Role associated with it. Each Town/Independent player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT.

Town/Independent players will not know their Role at the beginning of the game.

Each night, Town players have two options:

Submit the name of another player – if you have a Role with a Night Action targeting another player, the Night Action proceeds as usual. If your role does not allow you to target another player as a Night Action, no effect. You do not have to know your Role before choosing this option.

Gather Information – you will be told a Card and a Role belonging to your same Category that you are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked. If a player has already been given all information about remaining Cards/Roles in their category, Gather Information will instead flip that player’s card face-up, revealing their own card and role.



WOLVES (1 player)

Wolf players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, and the Role associated with it. Each wolf player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT.

Each night, Wolves must assign one Wolf to carry out the night kill. This wolf may NOT use their Role’s Night Action.

The other Wolves each have two options:

Use their Night Action (if any) as per their Role

Gather Information – the player will be told a Card that they are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked. If a player has already been given all information about remaining Cards/Roles in their category, Gather Information will instead flip that player’s card face-up, revealing their own card and role.

All players may share any information they have learned about their Card/Category/Role in the day threads.