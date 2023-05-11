Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 11

Today’s contestants are:

Kat, a school business administrator, has a cover dog for a leash company;

Jon, a social media manager, didn’t find the metric system to be helpful in Australia; and

Hannah, a data scientist, knows that rats are “unfairly maligned”. Hannah is a six-day champ with winnings of $163,801.

Jeopardy!

AMERICAN AUTHORS // COUNTRY MUSIC // DIFFERS BY A LETTER // HISTORIC ERAS & AGES // TRAVEL USA / LIONS & TIGERS & BEERS

DD1 – $400 – AMERICAN AUTHORS – Born in 1896, this author was named for his distant cousin who penned the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” (We’ll add they’re the German judges on this movie) (Hannah added $3,000 to her leading score of $4,200.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $4,200, Jon $800, Kat $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $8,600, Jon $1,400, Kat $5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

MET-IEVAL ART // NOTABLE BLACK AMERICANS // QUADRISYLLABIC WORDS // ASIAN GEOGRAPHY // GRANDMA // WATCHING MY STORIES

DD2 – $2,000 – NOTABLE BLACK AMERICANS – Known for skydiving while playing sax, aviator Hubert Julian went to fight for this African empire against Italy in the 1930s (On the first clue of DJ, Jon doubled to $2,800.)

DD3 – $1,200 – GRANDMA – Of this jurist, Mercedes López Genaro(Kat added $3,000 to her score of $7,000 vs. $17,400 for Hannah.)

Hannah remained in solid control throughout, but didn’t have quite enough to put it away into FJ at $23,000 vs. $12,800 for Kat and $5,200 for Jon.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORY – His epitaph, in a church in England, reads, “Sometime general in the army of George Washington”

Everyone was correct on this easy FJ. Hannah added $3,000 to win with $26,000 for a seven-day total of $189,801.

Final scores: Hannah $26,000, Jon $5,823, Kat $25,595.

Odds and Ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed three out of five in GRANDMA, including the early 20th century performer whose grandmother was Josephine Weisz (Harry Houdini).

DD wagering strategy: If Kat had gone all-in on DD3, she would have been close enough to Hannah’s lead that with the proper wager, Kat could have won if Hannah missed without having to be correct herself.

Category reference dept.: GRANDMA and WATCHING MY STORIES is a callback to the days when soap operas were all over daytime TV, and you better not be calling grandma when she’s “watching my stories”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was F. Scott Fitzgerald? DD2 – What is Ethiopia? DD3 – Who is Sonia Sotomayor? FJ – Who was Benedict Arnold?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...