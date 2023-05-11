Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

Part 1 Results
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Breathe the Black
|4
|9
|Streets of Rage 4
|Character Select
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Crimson Sunset (Kugane Night Theme)
|7
|6
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Cruise Control (Glidewing)
|VirtuaVerse
|Dangerous Corp. [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|9
|5
|Celeste
|Celestial Resort (Good Karma Mix)
|Tekken 7
|Geometric Plane – The Motion
|4
|8
|Gravity Rush 2
|Sekka no Shishi [Kōhei Tanaka]
|Necrobarista
|Spill The Coffee
|8
|6
|Cultist Simulator
|June the 28th
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Toad Town (Green Streamer Removal)
|10
|3
|No Straight Roads
|The Revolution Comes Around [Cliqtrack]
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Bombing Mission
|5
|9
|Slipstream
|Forgotten Strategy
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Due Recompense [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa]
|7
|8
|Mad Rat Dead
|Sprinting Night
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Heavy Hands
|6
|7
|NieR:Automata
|the End of YoRHa [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: YoRHa]
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Main Theme
|8
|5
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|In Wonderment of Winter
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Gang-Plank Galleon
|6
|9
|NieR:Automata
|Peaceful Sleep [Keiichi Okabe]
|beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage
|Xlø [sasakure.UK]
|6
|7
|A Hat in Time
|Peace and Tranquility
|Cuphead
|Floral Fury
|10
|3
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Urban Uprise
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Theme of Zero
|10
|4
|No Straight Roads
|The City Streets (Posh Version) [Funk Fiction]
|Kunai
|Artificial Desert
|5
|8
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Training Day (Montage)
|Terraria Calamity Mod
|Outcast of the Sulphurous Seas (Theme of the Aquatic Scourge)
|4
|8
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Exploring the Great Sea
It’s the top 256! Every song here has killed before, and half will kill again! That’s the power of division and murder.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Friday, May 12th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
We’ve got a clear top 2, with Celeste and Paper Mario: The Origami King having very clean rounds to enter at 10 songs apiece. We’ve got a trio of usual suspects (NieR:Automata, Hades, Sonic Mania) backing them up at 8. Some other heavy hitters slipped more, with Cuphead, 13 Sentinels, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Smash Ultimate all falling to the 2nd tier.
They didn’t have it as bad as some other games, though. We had a surprisingly high number of games go from several songs in to being fully eliminated, with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 losing 7 entire songs (plus 2 more from the Torna DLC) to exit our tournament. Trails of Cold Steel IV, Outer Wilds, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon similarly took shocking eliminations. Anything is possible! No lead is safe!
10 songs (2 games)
- Celeste [-3]
- Paper Mario: The Origami King [-1]
8 songs (3 games)
- NieR:Automata [-5]
- Hades [-3]
- Sonic Mania [-2]
6 songs (3 games)
- Cuphead [-7]
- OMORI [-1]
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
5 songs (5 games)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [-6]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [-6]
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine [-6]
- A Hat in Time [-3]
- The Messenger
4 songs (6 games)
- Mega Man 11 [-2]
- Pyre [-2]
- VirtuaVerse [-2]
- Tekken 7 [-1]
- Paradise Killer
- Pokémon Sword and Shield
3 songs (9 games)
- Panzer Paladin [-3]
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [-2]
- Slipstream [-2]
- Streets of Rage 4 [-2]
- Mad Rat Dead [-1]
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [-1]
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [-1]
- Trails of Cold Steel III [-1]
- No Straight Roads
2 songs (25 games)
- Final Fantasy VII REMAKE [-7]
- Style Savvy: Styling Star [-5]
- Hollow Knight [-4]
- Touhou Luna Nights [-4]
- Crystar [-2]
- DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- [-2]
- Door Kickers: Action Squad [-2]
- Super Mario Odyssey [-2]
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox [-2]
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers [-1]
- Grandia 2 HD [-1]
- Katana ZERO [-1]
- Touken Ranbu [-1]
- Unravel Two [-1]
- beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage [-1]
- Florence [-1]
- Gravity Rush 2 [-1]
- Tetris Effect [-1]
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
- Crawl
- Dicey Dungeons
- Part Time UFO
- Terraria Calamity Mod
- Vitamin Connection
1 song (70 games)
- Persona 5 Strikers [-5]
- Splatoon 2 [-5]
- beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS [-4]
- Cadence of Hyrule [-3]
- Risk of Rain 2 [-3]
- Team Sonic Racing [-3]
- Monument Valley 2 [-2]
- Persona 5 Royal [-2]
- Sonic Forces [-2]
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown [-2]
- Collar x Malice [-2]
- STAR OCEAN:anamnesis [-2]
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) [-2]
- A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro [-1]
- A Short Hike [-1]
- Blue Reflection [-1]
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling [-1]
- CrossCode [-1]
- Dead Cells [-1]
- Deltarune Chapter 1 [-1]
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood [-1]
- Genshin Impact [-1]
- Haven [-1]
- Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares [-1]
- Into the Breach [-1]
- Kingdom Hearts III [-1]
- Kirby Star Allies [-1]
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [-1]
- Minit [-1]
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps [-1]
- The Messenger: Picnic Panic [-1]
- This Is the Police 2 [-1]
- Wandersong [-1]
- 198X
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- beatmania IIDX 28 Bistrover
- Bugsnax
- Cloudpunk
- Crystal Crisis
- Cultist Simulator
- Death end re;Quest 2
- Donut Country
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Fe
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Freedom Planet 2
- Frog Fractions 2
- Genesis of Destiny Rebellion
- Grandia HD
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Hover: Revolt of Gamers
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Ikenfell
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kirby Fighters 2
- Kunai
- Lethal League Blaze
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.
- Necrobarista
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Secret of Mana (2018)
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards
- Sonic Gaiden
- Spiritfarer
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- The Sexy Brutale
- Trials of Mana
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Remember The Fallen (66 games):
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 [-7]
- Trails of Cold Steel IV [-5]
- Outer Wilds [-4]
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [-4]
- Night in the Woods [-3]
- 7 Billion Humans [-2]
- A3! [-2]
- ARMS [-2]
- Blaster Master Zero 2 [-2]
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [-2]
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory [-2]
- Final Fantasy Record Keeper [-2]
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses [-2]
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [-2]
- Ray’s the Dead [-2]
- Spark the Electric Jester [-2]
- Wattam [-2]
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country [-2]
- A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal
- Alto’s Odyssey
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
- Arcalast
- beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ
- Blacksad: Under The Skin
- Bleed 2
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Creaks
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dragon Quest XI
- Erica
- Far: Lone Sails
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Gris
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- ICONOCLASTS
- If Found…
- Kenshi
- Knights and Bikes
- Last Day of June
- Moonlighter
- Octahedron
- Octopath Traveler
- One Step From Eden
- Oninaki
- Overcooked! 2
- Parkitect
- Picross S4
- Pit People
- Pixelmon
- Pizza Tower
- Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rime
- Snake Pass
- Snipperclips Plus
- Sonic Time Twisted
- The Red Strings Club
- Umurangi Generation
- Umurangi Generation Macro
- WarioWare Gold
- Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap
- Yooka-Laylee
- ZeroRanger