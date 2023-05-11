Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

Part 1 Results

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Breathe the Black 4 9 Streets of Rage 4 Character Select Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Crimson Sunset (Kugane Night Theme) 7 6 Shovel Knight: King of Cards Cruise Control (Glidewing) VirtuaVerse Dangerous Corp. [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 9 5 Celeste Celestial Resort (Good Karma Mix) Tekken 7 Geometric Plane – The Motion 4 8 Gravity Rush 2 Sekka no Shishi [Kōhei Tanaka] Necrobarista Spill The Coffee 8 6 Cultist Simulator June the 28th Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad Town (Green Streamer Removal) 10 3 No Straight Roads The Revolution Comes Around [Cliqtrack] Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Bombing Mission 5 9 Slipstream Forgotten Strategy Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Due Recompense [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa] 7 8 Mad Rat Dead Sprinting Night Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Heavy Hands 6 7 NieR:Automata the End of YoRHa [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: YoRHa] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Main Theme 8 5 Ori and the Will of the Wisps In Wonderment of Winter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gang-Plank Galleon 6 9 NieR:Automata Peaceful Sleep [Keiichi Okabe] beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage Xlø [sasakure.UK] 6 7 A Hat in Time Peace and Tranquility Cuphead Floral Fury 10 3 Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Urban Uprise Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Theme of Zero 10 4 No Straight Roads The City Streets (Posh Version) [Funk Fiction] Kunai Artificial Desert 5 8 Door Kickers: Action Squad Training Day (Montage) Terraria Calamity Mod Outcast of the Sulphurous Seas (Theme of the Aquatic Scourge) 4 8 Paper Mario: The Origami King Exploring the Great Sea

It’s the top 256! Every song here has killed before, and half will kill again! That’s the power of division and murder.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Friday, May 12th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!



We've got a clear top 2, with Celeste and Paper Mario: The Origami King having very clean rounds to enter at 10 songs apiece. We've got a trio of usual suspects (NieR:Automata, Hades, Sonic Mania) backing them up at 8. Some other heavy hitters slipped more, with Cuphead, 13 Sentinels, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Smash Ultimate all falling to the 2nd tier. They didn't have it as bad as some other games, though. We had a surprisingly high number of games go from several songs in to being fully eliminated, with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 losing 7 entire songs (plus 2 more from the Torna DLC) to exit our tournament. Trails of Cold Steel IV, Outer Wilds, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon similarly took shocking eliminations. Anything is possible! No lead is safe! 10 songs (2 games) Celeste [-3]

Paper Mario: The Origami King [-1] 8 songs (3 games) NieR:Automata [-5]

Hades [-3]

Sonic Mania [-2] 6 songs (3 games) Cuphead [-7]

OMORI [-1]

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment 5 songs (5 games) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [-6]

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [-6]

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine [-6]

A Hat in Time [-3]

The Messenger 4 songs (6 games) Mega Man 11 [-2]

Pyre [-2]

VirtuaVerse [-2]

Tekken 7 [-1]

Paradise Killer

Pokémon Sword and Shield 3 songs (9 games) Panzer Paladin [-3]

Sayonara Wild Hearts [-2]

Slipstream [-2]

Streets of Rage 4 [-2]

Mad Rat Dead [-1]

Sackboy: A Big Adventure [-1]

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [-1]

Trails of Cold Steel III [-1]

No Straight Roads 2 songs (25 games) Final Fantasy VII REMAKE [-7]

Style Savvy: Styling Star [-5]

Hollow Knight [-4]

Touhou Luna Nights [-4]

Crystar [-2]

DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- [-2]

Door Kickers: Action Squad [-2]

Super Mario Odyssey [-2]

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox [-2]

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers [-1]

Grandia 2 HD [-1]

Katana ZERO [-1]

Touken Ranbu [-1]

Unravel Two [-1]

beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage [-1]

Florence [-1]

Gravity Rush 2 [-1]

Tetris Effect [-1]

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Crawl

Dicey Dungeons

Part Time UFO

Terraria Calamity Mod

Vitamin Connection 1 song (70 games) Persona 5 Strikers [-5]

Splatoon 2 [-5]

beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS [-4]

Cadence of Hyrule [-3]

Risk of Rain 2 [-3]

Team Sonic Racing [-3]

Monument Valley 2 [-2]

Persona 5 Royal [-2]

Sonic Forces [-2]

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown [-2]

Collar x Malice [-2]

STAR OCEAN:anamnesis [-2]

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) [-2]

A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro [-1]

A Short Hike [-1]

Blue Reflection [-1]

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling [-1]

CrossCode [-1]

Dead Cells [-1]

Deltarune Chapter 1 [-1]

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood [-1]

Genshin Impact [-1]

Haven [-1]

Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares [-1]

Into the Breach [-1]

Kingdom Hearts III [-1]

Kirby Star Allies [-1]

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [-1]

Minit [-1]

Ori and the Will of the Wisps [-1]

The Messenger: Picnic Panic [-1]

This Is the Police 2 [-1]

Wandersong [-1]

198X

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

beatmania IIDX 28 Bistrover

Bugsnax

Cloudpunk

Crystal Crisis

Cultist Simulator

Death end re;Quest 2

Donut Country

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Fe

Fire Emblem Heroes

Freedom Planet 2

Frog Fractions 2

Genesis of Destiny Rebellion

Grandia HD

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Hover: Revolt of Gamers

Hypnospace Outlaw

Ikenfell

Kentucky Route Zero

Kirby Fighters 2

Kunai

Lethal League Blaze

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.

Necrobarista

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Secret of Mana (2018)

Shovel Knight: King of Cards

Sonic Gaiden

Spiritfarer

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

The Sexy Brutale

Trials of Mana

Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Remember The Fallen (66 games): Xenoblade Chronicles 2 [-7]

Trails of Cold Steel IV [-5]

Outer Wilds [-4]

Yakuza: Like a Dragon [-4]

Night in the Woods [-3]

7 Billion Humans [-2]

A3! [-2]

ARMS [-2]

Blaster Master Zero 2 [-2]

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [-2]

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory [-2]

Final Fantasy Record Keeper [-2]

Fire Emblem: Three Houses [-2]

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [-2]

Ray’s the Dead [-2]

Spark the Electric Jester [-2]

Wattam [-2]

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country [-2]

A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal

Alto’s Odyssey

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story

Arcalast

beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ

Blacksad: Under The Skin

Bleed 2

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Creaks

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Dragon Quest XI

Erica

Far: Lone Sails

Ghost of Tsushima

Gris

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

ICONOCLASTS

If Found…

Kenshi

Knights and Bikes

Last Day of June

Moonlighter

Octahedron

Octopath Traveler

One Step From Eden

Oninaki

Overcooked! 2

Parkitect

Picross S4

Pit People

Pixelmon

Pizza Tower

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Pokken Tournament DX

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rime

Snake Pass

Snipperclips Plus

Sonic Time Twisted

The Red Strings Club

Umurangi Generation

Umurangi Generation Macro

WarioWare Gold

Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap

Yooka-Laylee

ZeroRanger

[collapse]

