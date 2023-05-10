The Book Nook Gets Presents (5/10)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

As it was my birthday yesterday, the obvious prompt of getting books as gifts came to mind. Only a few years ago I would have been extremely particular about being given books, especially if it’s a title I want to read and there’s a certain edition I really want to own. Sometimes life’s just too short for that. So with that in mind, what have been the best books you’ve been given as presents over the years?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

