Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 10

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Hope, an attorney, whose dog is named Perry Mason;

Brad, a talent acquisition writer, works on résumés all day; and

Hannah, a data scientist, wants to do a scenic cross-country train trip.. Hannah is a five-day champ with winnings of $147,801.

Jeopardy!

WELCOME TO THE U.S. HOUSE! // CLASSIC MOVIES // HERE, THERE & EVERYWHERE // MISSION: IMPASSABLE // WAY BACK IN THE 1900s / AFTER SCHOOL

DD1 – $1,000 – CLASSIC MOVIES – An Alex Trebek movie trivia favorite: Who are Janning, Hahn, Lampe & Hofstetter? (We’ll add they’re the German judges on this movie) (Brad added the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $6,600, Brad $600, Hope $400.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $9,400, Brad $1,800, Hope $800.

Double Jeopardy!

BETTER TOMES & GARDENS // FROM THE FRENCH // THE ELEMENTS // NEW NEW ORLEANS MUSIC // BELIEVE IT OR NOT… // STRAIGHT TO JAIL

DD2 – $1,600 – THE ELEMENTS – The name of this metal element, also a deep blue pigment, comes from a German word for a goblin said to trouble its miners (Raquel doubled to $11,200 vs. $16,000 for Hannah.)

DD3 – $1,200 – STRAIGHT TO JAIL – In 1919 he came up with a scheme regarding postal reply coupons & would later offer investors 50% interest in 45 days (On the very next selection from DD2, Raquel dropped $4,000.)

After a narrow escape yesterday, Hannah had no problem here, leading at every break and holding first into FJ at $23,000 vs. $6,400 for Brad. Out of the running was Hope at -$800.

Final Jeopardy!

INTERNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC – In 1901 6 colonies joined together to form this nation, today the sixth largest in area

Both players were incorrect on FJ. Hannah dropped $7,000 to win with $16,000 for a six-day total of $163,801.

Final scores: Hannah $16,000, Brad $1, Hope -$800.

Odds and Ends

Missing the layup: For a clue about Stephen Colbert’s bandleader, after Hope just missed with “Jon Baptiste”, her opponents didn’t signal in with the correct last name of Batiste.

Category reference dept.: BELIEVE IT OR NOT…STRAIGHT TO JAIL is a meme and recalls a memorable sequence in the “Sister City” episode of “Parks and Recreation”.

One more thing: A clue used the word “octopuses”, which is the preferred plural for octopus, although some use “octopi” or “octopodes”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Judgment at Nuremberg”? DD2 – What is Cobalt? DD3 – Who was Ponzi? FJ – What is Australia?

