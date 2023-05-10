Disco Songs Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out” (36) vs Bee Gees – “Jive Talkin'” (16)

Match 2: Donna Summer – “Love to Love You Baby” (36) vs. Sister Sledge – “He’s the Greatest Dancer” (13)

Match 3: Hot Chocolate – “You Sexy Thing” (34) vs. Sister Sledge – “We Are Family” (25)

Match 4: Rose Royce – “Car Wash” (40) vs. “Lady Marmalade” (16)

Match 5: A Taste of Honey – “Boogie Oogie Oogie” (31) vs. Electric Light Orchestra – “Shine a Little Love” (14)

Match 6: Bee Gees – “You Should Be Dancing” (38) vs. Andy Gibb – “I Just Want To Be Your Everything” (6)

Match 7: Chic – “Le Freak” (36) vs. Heatwave – “The Groove Line” (15)

Match 8: Cheryl Lynn – “Got to Be Real” (24) vs. The Emotions – “Best of My Love” (21)

Match 9: Diana Ross – “Upside Down” (31) vs. The Four Seasons – “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” (23)

Match 10: Bee Gees – “Stayin’ Alive” (42) vs. Amii Stewart – “Knock on Wood” (13)

Match 11: The Weather Girls – “It’s Raining Men” (34) vs. Sylvester – “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” (18)

Match 12: The Trammps – “Disco Inferno” (36) vs. Alicia Bridges – “I Love the Nightlife (Disco ‘Round)” (20)

Match 13: Lipps Inc. – “Funkytown” (27) vs. Chic – “Good Times” (26)

Match 14: Carl Douglas – “Kung Fu Fighting” (30) vs. Van McCoy & the Soul City Symphony – “The Hustle” (27)

Match 15: Anita Ward – “Ring My Bell” (37) vs. Donna Summer – “Bad Girls” (20)

Match 16: Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (34) vs. Baccara – “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” (7)

Match 17: Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive” (48) vs. Donna Summer – “MacArthur Park Suite” (8)

Match 18: Earth, Wind & Fire + The Emotions – “Boogie Wonderland” (33) vs. “

Indeep – “Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life” (16)

Match 19: Kool & the Gang – “Ladies’ Night” (39) vs. ABBA – “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” (18)

Match 20: Chaka Khan – “I’m Every Woman” (38) vs. Andy Gibb – “Shadow Dancing” (11)

Match 21: ABBA – “Dancing Queen” (41) vs. KC and the Sunshine Band – “Boogie Shoes” (15)

Match 22: Gloria Gaynor – “Never Can Say Goodbye” (34) vs. ABBA – “Voulez-Vous”” (13)

Match 23: Yvonne Elliman – “If I Can’t Have You” (39) vs. Meco – “Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band” (13)

Match 24: KC and the Sunshine Band – “Get Down Tonight” (43) vs. Village People – “Y.M.C.A.” (14)

Match 25: Donna Summer – “I Feel Love” (31) vs. Donna Summer – “Hot Stuff” (26)

Match 26: Boney M. – “Rasputin” (27) vs. Earth, Wind & Fire – “Let’s Groove” (26)

Match 27: Michael Jackson – “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” (36) vs. Bee Gees – “Night Fever” (18)

Match 28: Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band – “A Fifth of Beethoven“ (27) vs. KC and the Sunshine Band – “I’m Your Boogie Man” (21)

Match 29: Earth, Wind & Fire – “September” (45) vs. Patrick Hernandez – “Born to Be Alive”” (10)

Match 30: Andrea True Connection – “More, More More” (28) vs. Barry White – “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” (20)

Match 31: Blondie – “Heart of Glass” (44) vs. Kool & the Gang – “Celebration” (17)

Match 32: George McCrae – “Rock Your Baby” (27) vs. Bee Gees – “Tragedy” (17)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – Cheryl Lynn – “Got to Be Real” (24) in a close match against The Emotions – “Best of My Love” (21).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – Van McCoy & the Soul City Symphony – “The Hustle” (27) in a very close match against Carl Douglas – “Kung Fu Fighting” (30)

Biggest beatdown – Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive” (63) beat Donna Summer – MacArthur Park Suite” (10) by a whopping 40 votes.

Voting end 12 May, 10 PM EDT

