Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

Top 512 Part 16 Results
|beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
|Nothing but Theory [Iapix]
|4
|6
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Clutch Rocket
|Sonic Forces
|Moonlight Battlefield – Aqua Road
|4
|7
|Donut County
|Bird of Paradise [Daniel Koestner]
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
|Ya Cyber Sleuth
|5
|6
|Hover: Revolt of Gamers
|NEVER 4EVER
|Hollow Knight
|Grimm
|2
|8
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Night Call
|Part Time UFO
|Treasure Island Ruins
|7
|4
|Bleed 2
|Bleed Harder (Bleed 2 Theme)
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|In the Doldrums
|5
|6
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Friendship’s Union
|Crystar
|Wanna Cry
|5
|7
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Rainy Turtloid
|Tekken 7
|APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS (Hammerhead 2nd)
|6*
|6
|Hollow Knight
|Greenpath
|NieR:Automata
|Song of the Ancients – Atonement [Keiichi Okabe]
|6
|5
|Touhou Luna Nights
|A Dream More Scarlet than Red (Extra Stage)
|Hollow Knight
|City of Tears
|6
|5
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Autumn Mountain Battle
|Knights and Bikes
|Laser Thunder
|3
|5
|Unravel Two
|Let it All Out
|Hades
|Out of Tartarus [Darren Korb]
|7
|4
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Mind The Trap
|Cuphead
|Junkyard Jive
|7
|3
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|The Frog’s Song of Soul
|Deltarune Chapter 1
|Field of Hopes and Dreams
|6*
|6
|Hades
|In the Blood
|Sonic Mania
|Prime Time (Studiopolis Zone Act 2)
|8
|3
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Sky High Grand Nuage
|Sonic Mania
|Egg Reverie (Egg Reverie Zone)
|6*
|6
|Monument Valley 2
|Interwoven Stories
It’s the top 256! Every song here has killed before, and half will kill again! That’s the power of division and murder.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Thursday, May 11th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
