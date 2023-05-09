WW 206: Get a Clue Day 4

Day 4 dawns in what has become, now, your daily routine: awake to rain and thunder. Go downstairs for breakfast. Look at what corpses have piled up in the evening. Resume pointing fingers at your fellow guests. Today you see the body of Tommy Wisegoat slumped across the dining room table, and where once you would have felt shock and horror now you’re just annoyed he’s gotten his hair in the scrambled eggs.

GOAT has died. They were the FRUIT VENDOR. Their card was KITCHEN.

“I say,” says Modsworth, unflappable as ever. “That phial of something labeled with a skull and crossbones I found the other day – it seems to have gone missing. Has anyone seen it around? Ah well, perhaps it shall turn up in today’s investigations.

Oh, speaking of which – do note that an addition to the rules has gone into effect – while gathering information, it may now be possible to reveal your own card! Of course, that’s assuming you’ve already done a fair share of investigating up till now. In any event, do keep on the lookout – we’re still looking for two murderers, you know.”

And with that, he drops a bloodstained spoon into a pot of baking soda and vinegar, and tidies up the morning cutlery.

The Game Each player will be dealt a single Card at the beginning of the game via Discord. Each card will have a Category (Weapon, Room, or Suspect) and a specific Role associated with it. Player roles are determined by their Card. At the beginning of the game, player cards are “face down”. TOWN/INDEPENDENT (9 players) Town/Independent players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, but not the Role associated with it. Each Town/Independent player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT. Town/Independent players will not know their Role at the beginning of the game. Each night, Town players have two options: Submit the name of another player – if you have a Role with a Night Action targeting another player, the Night Action proceeds as usual. If your role does not allow you to target another player as a Night Action, no effect. You do not have to know your Role before choosing this option.

Gather Information – you will be told a Card and a Role belonging to your same Category that you are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked. If a player has already been given all information about remaining Cards/Roles in their category, Gather Information will instead flip that player’s card face-up, revealing their own card and role.

WOLVES (2 players) Wolf players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, and the Role associated with it. Each wolf player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT. Each night, Wolves must assign one Wolf to carry out the night kill. This wolf may NOT use their Role’s Night Action. The other Wolves each have two options: Use their Night Action (if any) as per their Role

Gather Information – the player will be told a Card that they are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked. If a player has already been given all information about remaining Cards/Roles in their category, Gather Information will instead flip that player’s card face-up, revealing their own card and role. All players may share any information they have learned about their Card/Category/Role in the day threads. Cards The following Cards are each assigned to a specific Role; Cards will be dealt randomly to players at the beginning of the game. More information about specific cards will be added as the game progresses. Category: WEAPON Candlestick

Dagger

Rope

Lead Pipe

Revolver

Wrench Category: ROOM Hall

Dining Room

Conservatory

Ballroom

Billiard Room

Kitchen

Study

Library

Lounge Category: SUSPECT Mrs. Peacock

Mr. Green

Professor Plum

Miss Scarlett

Col. Mustard

Mrs. White Roles The following roles have each been assigned to a specific Card; the mods have selected a Weapon, a Room, and a Suspect card and tucked them into an envelope labeled “Wolves”. All remaining Cards will be dealt randomly to players at the beginning of the game. More information about specific Cards will be added as the game progresses. 2-shot Vigilante – as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. If the kill is prevented by another role power, the shot is still expended.

Doctor – as a Night Action, may choose a player to heal. Any Night Actions targeting that player for a kill will fail.

Serial Killer – as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. Wins as their own Independent faction when all wolves have been eliminated and all but one Town player remains.

Universal Backup – assumes role of first Player killed.

– assumes role of first Player killed. Bomb – If daykilled, one person voting for this player will also die.

– If daykilled, one person voting for this player will also die. Roleblocker – as a Night Action, may choose a player to block any and all Night Actions attempted by that player.

Fruit Vendor – as a Night Action, may choose a player to receive a fruity gift.

Jailer – as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player may not commit any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting that player will fail.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player may not commit any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting that player will fail. 1-shot Paranoid Gun Owner – once per game any Night Action targeting this player for a kill will instead result in the death of the killer.

– once per game any Night Action targeting this player for a kill will instead result in the death of the killer. Lover1 – as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover2, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover1 dies then Lover2 will also die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover2, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover1 dies then Lover2 will also die. Lover2 – as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover1, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover2 dies then Lover1 will also die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover1, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover2 dies then Lover1 will also die. Card Cop – as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s Card (but not the Role associated with the Card).

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s Card (but not the Role associated with the Card). Neighborizer – as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player will be added to a shared chat with the Neighborizer and any previously added players.

Motion Detector – as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whether any Night Actions were performed on or by that player.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whether any Night Actions were performed on or by that player. 1-shot Brainshocker – once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player’s Night Action (if any) will be redirected back to that same player instead of their original target.

– once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player’s Night Action (if any) will be redirected back to that same player instead of their original target. Alignment Cop – as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s alignment (Town/Scum)

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s alignment (Town/Scum) Asshole – as a Night Action, may choose a player to hide behind. If the Asshole is targeted to be killed, that player will die instead. If the Asshole’s target is killed, both they AND the Asshole will die.

Tracker – as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whom that player targeted with their Night Action(s).

1-shot Recruiter – once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player immediately joins the Recruiter’s faction if not currently a member. Players Abby, film noir Abby Anna beinggreen, VHS game Clue II: Murder in Disguise Copy’s battleship Cork, Derek Zoolander hoho, Roomposs jake, Roux moonstermash, Guess Who? MSD, Shawn & Gus sic, Professor Hershel Layton Wasp, Mr Monopoly Lindsay, Buddy Bianco Josephus, half assed RP Pablo, ghost raven, Missle April, plumber Nuka, Meta Gala cockroach Indy the spoon Goat, Tommy Wiseau Backup Guests: Lamb Side Other Stuff Win Conditions:

Town: Wins when all Wolves or Independent threats are eliminated. Traitors only count as Wolves after successful recruitment

Wolves/Independent: Wins when number of players equal town or will imminently be even. Other: TBA Rules:

All other typical werewolf rules apply: A day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where roled players use their powers.

Order of operations: Blocking > Jailing > Investigating > Recruiting > Other Goofy Stuff > Kills > Motion Detector/Tracker Ties will result in an Rube Goldberg machine or an RNG amongst all tied players, whichever is more convenient to the mods.

Do not quote directly from any of your Discord channels. Do not edit comments.

Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game Day.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other. All votes must be cast before Auto-Kill can be triggered. Spreadsheet Link to spreadsheet

TWILIGHT will be Wednesday, May 10, at 9pm BST, 6pm EST, 5pm CST, 4pm MST, 3pm PST

