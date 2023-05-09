Comic Book Review – Spider-Man 2099 – Dark Genesis #1 (of 5)

Spider-Man 2099 – Dark Genesis #1 (of 5)

Writer – Steve Orlando

Artist – Justin Mason

I was at Eide’s Entertainment last Thursday morning and I saw this new issue of Spider-Man 2099 and I had to grab it. I love Miguel O’Hara as Spidey 2099! I still have my red foiled copy of Spider-Man 2099 #1 safely tucked away at my childhood home.

The elite group The Black Cards have been knocked down a peg thanks to Miguel and the poor citizens of Nueva York are after them for keeping them down for so long. A group of angry Aluminum Cardholders break into Michael Erick’s penthouse looking for revenge and their pound of flesh. In an act of desperation, Michael breaks open a container holding the symbiote Carnage and the two become one. Carnage uses the rage of the Aluminum Cardholders to his advantage to seed chaos and violence across the city. Miguel and Spider-Woman must try to contain the carnage on the streets and stop the sadistic symbiote from killing innocents.

The return of Carnage in the future is very reminiscent of Wesley Snipes’ Simon Phoenix being thawed out in the future in the movie Demolition Man. Although there have been advancements in society and technology, these crazed killers don’t need to acclimate to their new surroundings in order to unleash murder and mayhem. The main difference is that Nueva York isn’t a peaceful utopia. The problems of today still exist in the future. Societal class warfare and the rich versus poor still hampers humanity’s progress. Alchemax knows what’s been unleashed on the streets and the evil corporation will do whatever they can to ensure the finger isn’t pointed at them for Carnage’s transgressions.

Spider-Man 2099 has a whole new problem on his hands but he isn’t the only hero that has been alerted about the return of Carnage. Two heroes will end up joining the fray – one we have seen previously and a brand-new hero with a 2099 flair. If Carnage has reared his ugly head, it may be only a matter of time before dear old dad, Venom, makes his return as well.

Marvel Comics has dubbed 2023 the Summer of Symbiotes and the first issues of Spider-Man 2099 Dark Genesis and Carnage Reigns are the first issues ushering in the scary (yet sunny and hopeful) season. It may be a “cruel summer” if readers get burned out by all these symbiotes in such a short amount of time. You know what they say about too much of a good thing.

Spider-Man 2099 – Dark Genesis #1 is available now. Issue Number Two will be available in shops: May 10, 2023

