Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 8

Here are today’s contestants:

Juveria, a psychiatrist, whose brother was an “evil mastermind” on Survivor;

Sami, an actuary, isn’t the only family member who shares a birthday with a presidential Adams; and

Hannah, a data scientist, has a mug with an inspirational Herbert Hoover quote on it. Hannah is a three-day champ with winnings of $90,601.

Jeopardy!

SCANDAL! // POP MUSIC-PODGE // GONE FISHIN’ // YEET! // CHILDREN’S LIT // CONSONANT CRAVING

DD1 – $1,000 – CHILDREN’S LIT – Though he comes from another world, not from France, this diminutive guy appeared on the 5-franc note for many years (Sami added $1,000 to her score of $1,200.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $5,800, Sami $2,400, Juveria $800.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $7,200, Sami $3.600, Juveria $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

“B” COOL // THE SOUTH PACIFIC // THE QUOTABLE ALEX // FUTILITY // AMERICAN WOMAN // WHAT KINDA TV PLACE YOU LIVE IN?

DD2 – $1,600 – FUTILITY – The scene of heavy fighting & futility in World War I, this peninsula bears a name that comes from the Greek for “beautiful city” (Hannah added $4,000 to her leading total of $9,600.)

DD3 (video) – $1,600 – AMERICAN WOMAN – Soon to mother a brood of actors of this last name, Georgiana Drew married actor Maurice in 1876 (Juveria added $7,000 to her score of $7,600 vs. $20,000 for Hannah.)

Hannah once again controlled the action most of the way, but Juveria moved up on DD3 to make a game out of it, entering FJ at $17,000 vs. $21,200 for Hannah and $4,000 for Sami.

Final Jeopardy!

NUMERICAL BOOK TITLES – This 2007 bestselling novel takes its title from a line in the poem “Kabul” by the 17th century Persian poet Saib

Only Hannah was correct on FJ, adding $13,000 to win with $34,200 for a four-day total of $124,801.

Final scores: Hannah $34,200, Sami $2, Juveria $0.

Odds and Ends

FJ wagering strategy: Juveria decided to bet it all from second position, but the percentage play would have been a wager of less than $9,000, which would lock out Sami and give Juveria the win if Hannah missed. As it played out, the all-in wager cost Juveria second money by a margin of $2.

That’s before our time: No one knew the living space that TV’s Jim Rockford had parked on the beach in Malibu was a trailer.

No harm no foul: All three players were penalized for not quite nailing the pronunciation of Russian writer Solzhenitsyn (sowl-zhuh-nit-sn).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Little Prince”? DD2 – What is Gallipoli? DD3 – What is Barrymore? FJ – What is “A Thousand Splendid Suns”?

