Disco Songs Tournament: Round 1 Pt. 2

And here’s our second batch of 32:

Songs, Pt. 1

Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive”, Earth, Wind & Fire – “September”, Donna Summer – “I Feel Love”, ABBA – “Dancing Queen”, Blondie – “Heart of Glass”, Michael Jackson – “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”, ABBA – “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)”, Yvonne Elliman – “If I Can’t Have You”, KC and the Sunshine Band – “Get Down Tonight”, Earth, Wind & Fire – “Let’s Groove”, Chaka Khan – “I’m Every Woman”, Boney M. – “Rasputin”, Kool & the Gang – “Celebration”, Earth, Wind & Fire + The Emotions – “Boogie Wonderland”, KC and the Sunshine Band – “Boogie Shoes”, Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band – “A Fifth of Beethoven”, Bee Gees – “Night Fever”, Andrea True Connection – “More, More More”, Kool & the Gang – “Ladies’ Night”, ABBA – “Voulez-Vous”, Patrick Hernandez – “Born to Be Alive”, Village People – “Y.M.C.A.”, Bee Gees – “Tragedy”, Donna Summer – “Hot Stuff”, Andy Gibb – “Shadow Dancing”, Barry White – “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything”, KC and the Sunshine Band – “I’m Your Boogie Man”, George McCrae – “Rock Your Baby”, Donna Summer – “MacArthur Park Suite”, Gloria Gaynor – “Never Can Say Goodbye”, Meco – “Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band”, Indeep – “Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life”

Voting ends 10 April, 10PM EDT

