AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #91

Hey folks! We’re recording the next episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast this week. We can record either on Thursday evening, or on Saturday or Sunday, depending on participant availability. The main topics of discussion will be:

The cancellation of E3 2023 and what Summer Games Fest might look like this year

The CMA’s blocking of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision

The state of PC ports in 2023

Games we’ve played over the past couple of months

If you are available and want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it. What times/days you’re available out of Thursday the 11th, Saturday the 13th, and/or Sunday the 14th

This may be a long recording. I intend to keep it to just over two hours, but please budget three hours of availability.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; please sign up if you’re interested. Newcomers are welcome. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)

