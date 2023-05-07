First Bread Sunday Food Thread 5/7

Finally baked bread in our new oven!

We finally got our replacement oven from Blue Star! It’s working the way it should and I cut the cabinet down and installed the hood while we were waiting. The new loaves were cooked in Dutch ovens and it appears we have to adjust the heat up a little bit. Not enough oven spring and the crumb is a little too tight but the flavor is there for sure.

We cooked a couple loaves on the gas grill (in a Dutch oven) during our time of no oven and they came out great so we always know we have a backup.

Now that’s oven spring!

What have you been cooking/eating? Anybody have Derby party stories to tell?

