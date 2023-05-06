Disco Songs Tournament: Round 1 Pt. 1

A killer selection of tunes we start off with 64 songs! And here comes the first batch of 32:

Songs, Pt. 1

Chic – “Le Freak”, Hot Chocolate – “You Sexy Thing”, Anita Ward – “Ring My Bell”, The Weather Girls – “It’s Raining Men”, Lipps Inc. – “Funkytown”, Diana Ross – “Upside Down”, Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out”, A Taste of Honey – “Boogie Oogie Oogie”, Bee Gees – “Stayin’ Alive”, The Trammps – “Disco Inferno”, Chic – “Good Times”, Bee Gees – “You Should Be Dancing”, Sister Sledge – “We Are Family”, Donna Summer – “Bad Girls”, Donna Summer – “Love to Love You Baby”, Sylvester – “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)”, Rose Royce – “Car Wash”, The Emotions – “Best of My Love”, Bee Gees – “Jive Talkin'”, Van McCoy & the Soul City Symphony – “The Hustle”, Amii Stewart – “Knock on Wood”, Sister Sledge – “He’s the Greatest Dancer”, Cheryl Lynn – “Got to Be Real”, Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way”, Alicia Bridges – “I Love the Nightlife (Disco ‘Round)”, Labelle – “Lady Marmalade”, The Four Seasons – “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)”, Carl Douglas – “Kung Fu Fighting”, Electric Light Orchestra – “Shine a Little Love”, Heatwave – “The Groove Line”, Baccara – “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie”, Andy Gibb – “I Just Want to Be Your Everything”

Voting ends 8 April, 10PM EDT

