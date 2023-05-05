The Weekly Shuffle Thread Can See For MILES!

Fleetwood Mac – Miles Away

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! One of my favorite times to listen to the shuffle is when I’m off on some journey somewhere and just looking for a unique soundtrack. So to all the fellow travelers out there, we’ve got a special thread that’s moved MILES to get here!

Share your favorite song featuring the word “Miles” in the title of them! But if you and your shuffle would rather stay at home, don’t fret! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Sorry, not that Miles!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...