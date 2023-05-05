The Friday Politics Thread: Distinctively Different

Hello, and welcome back to Fridays! Let’s head into the Weekend with some kick-ass music!

Long a professional musician today’s Trans Musician SuperKnova has recently set out on her own solo projects making Queer Pop music! Her sounds combine guitar solos, synth rips, and loops into a heady mixture that I find intoxicating! I also want to shout out her sense of style because it’s spectacular, it’s a blast to watch her perform or see photos!

Have a great weekend! Follow the rules, respect the squirrel, 🐿️ and support our local Clam Fighter!

