During Monsta X’s second appearance on the variety show, Idol Room, they played game where they had to catch bread in their mouth as it came out of a toaster. The first 3 to succeed got to enjoy a feast of some of their favorite foods. During Wonho’s turn the bread lands on the floor and as he heads back to the line, he picks it up and starts eating it. The hosts try to get him to stop and to spit it out but he just runs away with it.

