Revenge of the Fifth Night Thread

This year, The Avocado somehow failed to have a Star Wars OT for Star Wars Day yesterday, and while that didn’t stop everyone from sharing prequel memes anyway, it still left me feeling a great disturbance in the Force.

Not to worry, because “Revenge of the Fifth” exists, because Star Wars fans are either a brilliant batch, or an annoying one. Take your pick.



To commemorate the occasion, I present to you this fan-made music video from 2008 combining my favorite villain song—“In the Dark of the Night” from Anastasia—with Darth Vader. And if you thought I would share a music video that made sense with you here, well, you’re wrong.



Basically, Vader is obsessed with killing Padme here. Padme, who is…already dead. Padme, who he turned to the Dark Side to save. Also, missed opportunity to have the Stormtroopers sing the chorus, but that’s just me. And fair warning, the video quality is absolute Bantha shit here.

Have a great night, y’all!

