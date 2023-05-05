Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 5

Introducing today’s contestants:

Brian, a biocompatibility scientist, got in a vacation in Japan before lockdown in 2020;

Ashwin, an attorney, is heading to Oktoberfest for his 40th birthday; and

Hannah, a data scientist, made a microwave background radiation therapy rug. Hannah is a two-day champ with winnings of $71,000.

Jeopardy!

TAKE ME TO CHURCH // QUICK PLANETS // EVERYTHING’S COMING UP ROSE // SLANG EN ESPAÑOL // IT’S A TV MYSTERY// THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW WITH ELLIE KEMPER

DD1 – $600 – TAKE ME TO CHURCH – In 2023 16th St. Baptist in this city marks 150 years of the congregation, a history marred by a 1963 bombing (Ashwin lost $1,000 and fell back into a tie with Hannah for first at $1,200.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $2,800, Ashwin $1,400, Brian $400.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $5,800, Ashwin $2,600, Brian $2.200.

Double Jeopardy!

NORTHERN LANDS // STOCK SYMBOLS // A MUSICAL BOUQUET // “OH”, YES! // DUNCE, DUNCE // REVOLUTION

DD2 – $1,200 – “OH”, YES! – In physics it’s the intermolecular force that holds together a liquid or solid (On the second clue of DJ, Hannah added $5,000, moving to $18,400 vs. $3,000 for Warren.)

DD3 – $2,000 – REVOLUTION – Ordinal name for the commoners who turned into a revolutionary national assembly in 1789 France (With a score of $21,600, Hannah added $6,000 vs. $5,000 for Warren.)

Hannah once again displayed strong DD-hunting skills, finding both in DJ but missing DD3, as the game was up for grabs into FJ with Hannah at $13,900, Ashwin with $9,800 and Brian at $7,400.

Final Jeopardy!

TEAM NAMES – An MLB team got this name in 1902 after some of its players defected to a new crosstown rival, leaving young replacements

Hannah and Ashwin were correct, with Hannah adding $5,701 to win with $19,601 for a three-day total of $90,601.

Final scores: Hannah $19,601, Ashwin $19,598, Brian $2.

TV troubles: No one knew the mystery-solving title teen sleuth a clue was looking for is Veronica Mars, and two players picked the wrong Golden Girl who played Rose, Betty White.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Birmingham? DD2 – What is cohesion? DD3 – What is Third Estate? FJ – Who are the Chicago Cubs?

