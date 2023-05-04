Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 13 of 16)

Part 12 Results

Spoiler Cuphead Fiery Frolic 5 8 NieR:Automata Weight of the World (Japanese Version) [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: Marina Kawano] Kenshi Breath of the World 5 7 Fire Emblem Heroes Winds of Askr Sackboy: A Big Adventure Stutter Rut 7 5 Style Savvy: Styling Star Joyful Alina Tekken 7 Duomo Di Sirio – Round 1 3 8 Terraria Calamity Mod 1NF3S+@+!0N – Theme of Crabulon Hollow Knight Soul Sanctum 5 7 Touken Ranbu Kogitsunemaru Splatoon 2 Tentacular Circus [Turquoise October] 5 8 Mega Man 11 Impact Man Team Sonic Racing Boo’s House 2 8 Panzer Paladin Sky Gates Hades The King and the Bull [Darren Korb] 8 5 Spark the Electric Jester Flower Mountain Canyon Celeste Beyond The Heart 10 2 Sonic Time Twisted Thunder From Thin Air …for Drifting Dynamo Future Deltarune Chapter 1 Rude Buster 3 9 Sonic Mania Lights, Camera, Action! (Studiopolis Zone Act 1) Snipperclips Plus Cosmic Comics A 3 11 Dicey Dungeons Fortune Favours the Bold Team Sonic Racing Bingo Party 5 6 Haven Until the End of Time A Hat in Time You Are All Bad Guys (Segment 2/3) 8 3 Panzer Paladin The Horseman Super Mario Odyssey New Donk City 6 4 Snake Pass Sog-Gee’s Realm (Water World) Touken Ranbu Iwatooshi 3 6 Horizon: Zero Dawn City on the Mesa 198X Kill Screen: Motherboard 5* 5 Door Kickers: Action Squad Word on the Street [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Friday, May 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

