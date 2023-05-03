Toilet Dune Night Thread

Look, this OT was originally going to celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of my favorite Marvel movies Iron Man 3. Then it was going to be an early “Star Wars Day” thread, probably centered around one of the minor weird characters who I like and no one else does.



But then…I don’t know what happened…here’s “Toilet Dune”…



It’s possible you already heard about this commercial from John Oliver on Last Week Tonight a few weeks ago, but if you haven’t….well, it’s Dune with toilets. I’m not even sure what there is for me to add to that, except that indoor plumbing probably isn’t a thing in the Dune universe, at least on the really big sand planet where water is scarce. Do those mechanical sweat suits also absorb your pee to keep you cool? Oh yikes, I bet they do.



Have a good night, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...