The Iron Age of Comics

Episode #009: Marvels

At the height of the grim ‘n’ gritty superhero craze, Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross offered fans a nostalgic but innovative look at the superheroes of yesteryear with their 1994 miniseries, Marvels. Through a combination of man-on-the-street perspective and photorealist painting, this series brought Marvel’s Golden and Silver Ages to life like never before. Today, Marvels is rightly celebrated as an all-time classic, but we’ll take a look at how unusual this series was for its time and the surprising role that Hellraiser creator Clive Barker played in getting Marvel to take a chance on the concept.

