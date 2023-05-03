The Book Nook Prefers the Movie (Or Book) (5/3)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Hey everyone, first of all I’d like to thank you for the well wishes, I apparently still have Covid (the test seems pretty sure of that) but at least I’m feeling much better.

Now then, on with this week’s prompt! Courtesy of Mayelbridwen and Johnny the Heretic, discuss the books you read specifically because you watched the movie. And what was it about the movie that made you want to read the novel? And what version did you end up liking more? Let us know!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

