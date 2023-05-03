Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 3

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Hannah, a data scientist, made a last minute wedding program involving an anagram for “showtime”, not “s–tmeow”;

Dan, a project manager, had a speaking role in “The Notebook”; and

Kevin, a trail planner, has foosball players tattooed on his calf. Kevin is a three-day champ with winnings of $42,798.

Jeopardy!

, SAID THIS LITERARY CHARACTER // THAT’S A GOOD SPOT FOR A BREAK // MIX -OLOGY // ABOARD THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER // THE “USS” // JOHN C. REILLY

DD1 – $800 – , SAID THIS LITERARY CHARACTER – “Our evaluation of this intelligence data is that Red October is attempting to defect to the United States” (Hannah improved by $2,000 to $4,200.)

Scores at first break: Kevin $2,000, Dan $400, Hannah $6,800.

Scores going into DJ: Kevin $4,000, Dan $1,200, Hannah $10,200.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC AMERICANS // “D” TOUR // THERE’S GOLD IN THEM THAR HILLS // SAX EDUCATION // HOMOPHONES // THEATER BEFORE & AFTER

DD2 – $800 – HISTORIC AMERICANS – As a Supreme Court justice for more than 2 decades, he was nicknamed “Mr. Civil Rights” (Dan broke a tie for second with Kevin at $4,000 by moving to $7,500 vs. $10,200 for Hannah.)

DD3 – $1,600 – “D” TOUR – In this Old West town, you can pay your respects to Wild Bill Hickok & Calamity Jane (With $10,600 on the board, Hannah added $3,000 vs. $7,500 for Dan.)

Hannah scored on two DDs and was in solid control throughout, but Dan, who picked up DD2, was still in with a chance into FJ at $12,300 vs. $22,800 for Hannah and $6,000 for Kevin.

Final Jeopardy!

BUSINESS & SOCIAL MEDIA – On Twitter in 2023, this food franchise followed an exact total of 11 accounts that included Victoria Beckham, Mel B & Herb Alpert

Hannah and Dan were correct, with Hannah adding $3,000 to win with $25,800.

Final scores: Kevin $1,000, Dan $24,300, Hannah $25,800.

Odds and Ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed three clues in SAX EDUCATION, including not being able to name the late saxophone player with Springsteen and the E Street Band, Clarence Clemons.

Judging the judges: For a clue about the 1948 film “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre”, I couldn’t hear Hannah say the second “the”, but credit was given anyway. Normally, players can leave off “the” as the first word in a title, but are ruled incorrect if it’s left out in the remainder of a title.

Category reference dept.: The order of the last three categories in round one was inspired by John C. Reilly, Jr. being a prominent naval historian for many decades.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Jack Ryan? DD2 – Who was Thurgood Marshall? DD3 – What is Deadwood? FJ – What is KFC?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...