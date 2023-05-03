Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 12 of 16)

Part 11 Results
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Steam Gardens
|5
|6
|MUL.MASH.TAB.
BA.GAL.GAL.
|Kelp Forest
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Auresco – Night
|4
|6
|Ikenfell
|Forest of Secrets
|A Hat in Time
|Your Contract Has Expired
|5
|6
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Stow-on-Side
|Pit People
|City Chicks
|4
|7
|A Short Hike
|See You at the Top (Short Hike)
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
|Balmy Summer Breeze
|7
|4
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Leftherian Archipelago – Day
|A Hat in Time
|Windmill Peak
|5
|6
|Vitamin Connection
|Future Pharmacy
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Battle! (Gym Leader)
|7
|3
|beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
|ECHIDNA [HuΣeR]
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Brilliant Escape
|5
|7
|Hades
|Mouth of Styx [Darren Korb]
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Tifa’s Theme – Seventh Heaven [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
|5
|5*
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|Dungeon – Geofront 4
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Counter Strike [Gota Masuoka /w Lyn vocals]
|5
|6
|Wandersong
|Wandersong
|Mega Man 11
|Impact Man Instrumental
|8
|5
|Hades
|On The Coast
|OMORI
|Underwater Prom Queens
|8
|4
|Mega Man 11
|Tundra Man
|beatmania IIDX 28 Bistrover
|魔法のかくれんぼ [Snail’s House]
|5
|4
|Risk of Rain 2
|Thermodynamic Equilibrium
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Singularity
|3
|5
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
|Saint’s Wreath
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Rito Village – Day
|7
|2
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Hela
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Laser Love
|5
|4
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Bold Assailants
It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Thursday, May 4th at 9:00AM Pacific