The New 52 Day Thread (05/02)

The New 52 was a relaunch from DC Comics back in 2011, spinning out of the finale of Flashpoint.

My local comic shop had a midnight release of Flashpoint #5 and Justice League #1. I went to it and picked up both comics and read them the next day.

52 is a number that is often associated with DC Comics. They released 52 titles during this relaunch – From Action Comics to Wonder Woman. The releases began August 31, 2011 through September 28, 2021.

This was an ambitious undertaking. Some titles were not to be missed while others were cancelled and a second wave of titles were released to take their place.

The New 52 would last around 2016 , when DC Rebirth took place.

I believe the path to the rebooted DC Universe movies will follow some of the finale of Flashpoint and touch upon The New 52 and possibly Rebirth.

Something to Discuss – What were your favorite titles during the New 52 era? What were hidden gems and outright failures?

