The Creative Endeavors Thread Shuffles Its Priorities

The musical reconnection I’ve been nattering on about the past few weeks is starting to bite me in the ass as this summer could prove the heaviest in terms of show attendance I’ve ever spent. It’s possible I’ll see three shows this week on consecutive nights in three different cities and that’s with two of those being post-work. Last Tuesday I went to see my friend’s band in Detroit and, though I enjoyed it, I have to confront the fact that I’m long past the days when I could burn the candle at both ends. May’s thronged with possibilities and there’ve been a few seconds here and there where I actually have to fight nostalgia for the “empty time.”

Origami Phase at the Lager House, Detroit, 25 April 2023

I went ahead and bought a bus pass for the Ann Arbor-Detroit run because I’ll almost certainly be making five trips there partly for that reason. Even so, I need to pay better attention to my personal schedule; I wound up ducking the gym last week for a second day in a row and, though it was a very pleasant morning as a result, I could have used the resulting productivity in other areas (I did get a lot of sketching and drawing done before and during the aforementioned show, so that was nice). So I need to do some hard thinking fast about how I’m gonna fit all this stuff together; 2023’s hopefully gonna be the year where I figure it out for good.

An involuntary audience with “that guy” at UFO Factory, Detroit, 25 April 2023

How’s your work going?

