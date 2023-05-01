Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 10 of 16)

Part 9 Results

Super Mario Odyssey Jump Up, Super Star! 4 7 A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Rush Hour
Collar x Malice Drunkard 5 2 Last Day of June The Last Day of June
Sayonara Wild Hearts Wild Hearts Never Die 2 7 Hypnospace Outlaw Chill It Right (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen]
Persona 5 Strikers Tower of Life 3 6 Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Miles of Smiles
Pokémon Sword and Shield Battle! (Bede) 5 4 Pyre In the Flame [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett]
Blue Reflection DNF FW15C -ZERO- 4 5 Slipstream Slipaway
Style Savvy: Styling Star Retrobeat’s Theme 4 6 Kirby Star Allies Rivals In Another Dimension
Splatoon 2 #11 above [Dedf1sh] 3 6 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) On The Beach With Marin
Florence Memories 5 3 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Blinding Indigo
DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Sentimental Sand Storage 3 8 Sonic Mania Blossom Haze (Press Garden Zone Act 2)
A Hat in Time Train Rush 5* 5 A Short Hike Beach Buds
One Step From Eden Neverending Song: Violette’s Theme 4 5 Unravel Two Problem Solving
The Messenger Succession 6 4 Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Desert After Tears
NieR:Automata Possessed by Disease [Keiichi Okabe] 3 7 The Messenger Impossible Ascent (Searing Crags)
Cuphead Honeycomb Herald 3 5 Tetris Effect Connected (Yours Forever) [Hydelic, Vocals: Kate Brady]
CrossCode Autumn’s Rise 4* 4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(HISTIDINE)- [Yukinori Kikuchi]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

This round will end on Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:00AM Pacific