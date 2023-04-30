WW 206: Get a Clue Signups

Welcome to Queequeg Manor. You’ve all been given an invitation to this very exclusive party. Make yourselves comfortable. We will be eating soon, after our host arrives.

*SCREAMS*

Ah, that would be the doorbell.

My, we are a random assortment of strangers with no connections, aren’t we? Our host has yet to arrive – dreadful weather, this, the storm must have washed out the roads. Perhaps you’d like to pass the time with a game?

GET A CLUE is a game of Werewolf brought to you by Mrs. Queequeg and Marlowe. The setup is balanced – and trust us, using the word “balanced” there may be bordering on an outright lie – for 21 players. It’s gonna be weird, gang. But at the very least it should be entertaining. (For us, anyway. Your mileage, as they say, may vary).

Since the one thing you can always count on is that people will read the rules, we feel a bit silly even mentioning this, but: we would highly encourage you to read the rules here. Hey! You! I see you, just going to the Roles and skimming. Stop that! Eyes up here! Once more for the cheap seats: you really should read the rules.

So if you’ve got a hankering for Tudor mansions, monkey brains, red herrings, flames on the side of your face, and murder—

—then please, sign up below.

Oh, by the way – Day 1 will be only 24 hours long. (We told you it was gonna be weird.)

The Game Each player will be dealt a single Card at the beginning of the game via Discord. Each card will have a Category (Weapon, Room, or Suspect) and a specific Role associated with it. Player roles are determined by their Card. At the beginning of the game, player cards are “face down”. TOWN/INDEPENDENT (18 players – 5 Weapons, 8 Rooms, 5 Suspects) Town/Independent players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, but not the Role associated with it. Each Town/Independent player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT. Town/Independent players will not know their Role at the beginning of the game. Each night, Town players have two options: Submit the name of another player – if the player has a Role with a Night Action targeting another player, the Night Action proceeds as usual. If the player’s role does not allow them to target another player as a Night Action, no effect. A player does not have to know their Role before choosing this option.

Gather Information – the player will be told a Card and a Role belonging to their same Category that they are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked.

WOLVES (3 players – 1 Weapon, 1 Room, 1 Suspect) Wolf players will begin the game knowing their Role but nothing else about their Card other than that one of them is a Weapon, one of them is a Room, and one of them is a Suspect. Wolf players will not know their own card’s Category at the beginning of the game. Each night, Wolves must assign one Wolf to carry out the night kill. This wolf may NOT use their Role’s Night Action. The other Wolves each have two options: Use their Night Action (if any) as per their Role

Gather Information – the player will be told a Card that they are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked. All players may share any information they have learned about their Card/Category/Role in the day threads. Cards The following Cards are each assigned to a specific Role; Cards will be dealt randomly to players at the beginning of the game. More information about specific cards will be added as the game progresses. Category: WEAPON Candlestick

Dagger

Rope

Lead Pipe

Revolver

Wrench Category: ROOM Hall

Dining Room

Conservatory

Ballroom

Billiard Room

Kitchen

Study

Library

Lounge Category: SUSPECT Mrs. Peacock

Mr. Green

Professor Plum

Miss Scarlett

Col. Mustard

Mrs. White Roles The following roles are each assigned to a specific Card; the mods have selected a Weapon, a Room, and a Suspect and tucked them into an envelope labeled “Wolves”. All remaining Cards will be dealt randomly to players at the beginning of the game. More information about specific Cards will be added as the game progresses. 2-shot Vigilante – as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. If the kill is prevented by another role power, the shot is still expended.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. If the kill is prevented by another role power, the shot is still expended. Doctor – as a Night Action, may choose a player to heal. Any Night Actions targeting that player for a kill will fail.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to heal. Any Night Actions targeting that player for a kill will fail. Serial Killer – as a Night Action, must choose a player to be killed. Wins as their own Independent faction when all wolves have been eliminated and all but one Town player remains.

– as a Night Action, must choose a player to be killed. Wins as their own Independent faction when all wolves have been eliminated and all but one Town player remains. Universal Backup – assumes role of first Player killed.

– assumes role of first Player killed. Medium – receives a message from the graveyard once per Night.

– receives a message from the graveyard once per Night. Bomb – If daykilled, one person voting for this player will also die.

– If daykilled, one person voting for this player will also die. Roleblocker – as a Night Action, may choose a player to block any and all Night Actions attempted by that player.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to block any and all Night Actions attempted by that player. Fruit Vendor – as a Night Action, may choose a player to receive a fruity gift.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to receive a fruity gift. Jailer – as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player may not commit any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting that player will fail.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player may not commit any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting that player will fail. 1-shot Paranoid Gun Owner – once per game any Night Action targeting this player for a kill will instead result in the death of the killer.

– once per game any Night Action targeting this player for a kill will instead result in the death of the killer. Lover1 – as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover2, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover1 dies then Lover2 will also die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover2, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover1 dies then Lover2 will also die. Lover2 – as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover1, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover2 dies then Lover1 will also die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover1, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover2 dies then Lover1 will also die. Card Cop – as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s Card (but not the Role associated with the Card).

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s Card (but not the Role associated with the Card). Returner – the first time this player is killed, they will return as if nothing had happened (this will not trigger the Universal Backup role)

– the first time this player is killed, they will return as if nothing had happened (this will not trigger the Universal Backup role) Neighborizer – as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player will be added to a shared chat with the Neighborizer and any previously added players.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player will be added to a shared chat with the Neighborizer and any previously added players. Motion Detector – as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whether any Night Actions were performed on or by that player.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whether any Night Actions were performed on or by that player. 1-shot Brainshocker – once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player’s Night Action (if any) will be redirected back to that same player instead of their original target.

– once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player’s Night Action (if any) will be redirected back to that same player instead of their original target. Alignment Cop – as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s alignment (Town/Scum)

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s alignment (Town/Scum) Asshole – as a Night Action, may choose a player to hide behind. If the Asshole is targeted to be killed, that player will die instead. If the Asshole’s target is killed, both they AND the Asshole will die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to hide behind. If the Asshole is targeted to be killed, that player will die instead. If the Asshole’s target is killed, both they AND the Asshole will die. Tracker – as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whom that player targeted with their Night Action(s).

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whom that player targeted with their Night Action(s). 1-shot Recruiter – once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player immediately joins the Recruiter’s faction if not currently a member. Other Stuff Win Conditions:

Town: Wins when all Wolves or Independent threats are eliminated. Traitors only count as Wolves after successful recruitment

Wolves/Independent: Wins when number of players equal town or will imminently be even. Rules:

All other typical werewolf rules apply: A day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where roled players use their powers.

Order of operations: Blocking > Jailing > Investigating > Recruiting > Other Goofy Stuff > Kills > Motion Detector/Tracker Ties will result in an Rube Goldberg machine or an RNG, whichever is more convenient to the mods.

Do not quote directly from any of your Discord channels. Do not edit comments.

Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game Day.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other. Players Spreadsheet Link to spreadsheet

