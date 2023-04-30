Movies

Super Mario Bros. Gets 4th Week Victory At The Box Office

The weekend totals for April 28th through April 30th, 2023 estimates are in.

1) Super Mario Bros Movie (Ill/Uni) 4,204 (-146) theaters, Fri $8.9M (-37%) Sat $18.2M Sun $12.8M 3-day $40M (-33%), Total $490M/Wk 4

2.) Evil Dead Rise (NL) 3,417 (+15) Fri $3.6M (-65%) Sat $5.2M Sun $3.4M 3-day $12.2M (-50%) Cume $44.4M/Wk 2

3.) Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (LG) 3,343 theaters Fri $2.25M Sat $2.4M Sun $2.1M 3-day $6.8M /Wk 1

4.) John Wick: Chapter 4 (LG) 2,481 (-204) theaters, Fri $1.22M (-21%) Sat $2.1M Sun $1.6M 3-day $5M (-23%), Total $175.65M/Wk 6

5.) Return of the Jedi (Dis) 475 theaters Fri $1.77M Sat $1.7M Sun $1.2M 3-day $4.7M, Lifetime cume $314M/Wk 1 of re-release

6.) Dungeons & Dragons (Par/eOne) 2,709 (-251) theaters, Fri $1M (-29%) Sat $1.86M Sun $1.24M 3-day $4.1M (-25%), Total $88.1M/Wk 5

7.) Air (AMZ) 2,402 (-421) theaters Fri $1M (-32%) Sat $1.8M Sun $1.18M 3-day $4M (-27%), Total $47.6M/Wk 4

8.) Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (FDN) 600 theaters, Fri $1.78M Sat $1.25M Sun $783K 3-day $3.8M/Wk 1

9.) Guy Ritchie’s Covenant (MGM) 2,631 (+20) Fri $959K (-58%) Sat $1.56M Sun $1.09M 3-day $3.61M (-43%) Total $12.2M/ Wk 2

10.) Sisu (LG) 1,006 theaters Fri $1.4M, Sat $1.1M Sun $761K 3-day $3.25M/Wk 1

11.) Big George Foreman (Sony) 3,054 theaters, Fri $1M, Sat $1.15M Sun $825K 3-day $3M/Wk 1

via Deadline