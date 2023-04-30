Super Mario Bros. Gets 4th Week Victory At The Box Office

The weekend totals for April 28th through April 30th, 2023 estimates are in.
1) Super Mario Bros Movie (Ill/Uni) 4,204 (-146) theaters, Fri $8.9M (-37%) Sat $18.2M Sun $12.8M 3-day $40M (-33%), Total $490M/Wk 4
2.) Evil Dead Rise (NL) 3,417 (+15) Fri $3.6M (-65%) Sat $5.2M Sun $3.4M 3-day $12.2M (-50%) Cume $44.4M/Wk 2
3.) Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (LG) 3,343 theaters Fri $2.25M Sat $2.4M Sun $2.1M 3-day $6.8M /Wk 1
4.) John Wick: Chapter 4 (LG) 2,481 (-204) theaters, Fri $1.22M (-21%) Sat $2.1M Sun $1.6M 3-day $5M (-23%), Total $175.65M/Wk 6
5.) Return of the Jedi (Dis) 475 theaters Fri $1.77M Sat $1.7M Sun $1.2M 3-day $4.7M, Lifetime cume $314M/Wk 1 of re-release
6.) Dungeons & Dragons (Par/eOne) 2,709 (-251) theaters, Fri $1M (-29%) Sat $1.86M Sun $1.24M 3-day $4.1M (-25%), Total $88.1M/Wk 5
7.) Air (AMZ) 2,402 (-421) theaters Fri $1M (-32%) Sat $1.8M Sun $1.18M 3-day $4M (-27%), Total $47.6M/Wk 4
8.) Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (FDN) 600 theaters, Fri $1.78M Sat $1.25M Sun $783K 3-day $3.8M/Wk 1
9.) Guy Ritchie’s Covenant (MGM) 2,631 (+20) Fri $959K (-58%) Sat $1.56M Sun $1.09M 3-day $3.61M (-43%) Total $12.2M/ Wk 2
10.) Sisu (LG) 1,006 theaters Fri $1.4M, Sat $1.1M Sun $761K 3-day $3.25M/Wk 1
11.) Big George Foreman (Sony) 3,054 theaters, Fri $1M, Sat $1.15M Sun $825K 3-day $3M/Wk 1
via Deadline