Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer thread

I haven’t seen a Transformers since the third Bay movie. I do have vaguely fond memories of the Beast Wars 3D cartoon. Who knows, maybe this will be good. Not super excited that they’re apparently doing the Fantastic Four 2 thing where Unicron is the main villain but he’s got a normal sized herald who can actually talk and interact with the bots.

I do like the narration that says the Beast Transformers were hiding on Earth. Like, how? Wouldn’t their animal forms need to be a corresponding size to the actual animal they look like? Optimus’s disguise is a normal sized truck, it wouldn’t work if he was five times the size of a regular truck.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...