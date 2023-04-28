Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 28

Introducing today’s contestants:

Kevin, a trail planner, also goes by “Whiskey Ginger”;

Katherine, a grad student & museum worker, was an amateur archeologist who found a mouse skeleton; and

Eric, an operations director, grew up watching Jeopardy! with his grandparents. Eric is a one-day champ with winnings of $7,600.

Jeopardy!

INSIDE JOB // IT’S A COOKBOOK! // SPORTS GOATs // WE DISCONTINUED THE CAR // “HOLD” UP // KUWAIT FOR ME!

DD1 – $600 – SPORTS GOATs – He was born March 30, 1970, in a Virginia stable (Eric won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Eric $1,800, Katherine $800, Kevin $2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Eric $2,800, Katherine $2,400, Kevin $6,800.

Double Jeopardy!

THE 3-DIGIT YEARS // ANIMATED ENTERTAINMENT // A REAL BODY BUSY // LITERARY LIONS // “G” AS IN GLOBAL // IT’S GERMAN FOR…

DD2 – $800 – LITERARY LIONS – “Whenever there is danger, my heart begins to beat fast”, says this character in a 1900 book (Kevin dropped $1,000 from his total of $11,600 vs. $8,800 for Katherine.)

DD3 – $1,200 – A REAL BODY BUSY – Most of your digestion doesn’t take place in the stomach but rather in this organ that includes the ilium (Late in the round, Katherine added $4,000 to her score of $8,000 vs. $14,200 for Kevin.)

Kevin scored well in a first-round car category to open up a lead, then Katherine had a chance to take first place on DD3 but didn’t bet enough to do so. Heading into FJ it was Kevin at $14,200, Katherine with $8,400 and Eric at $1,200.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. LANDMARKS – In April 1975, to symbolize the start of America’s bicentennial, President Ford lit a third lantern at this landmark

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Kevin dropped $2,601 to win with $11,599.

Final scores: Eric $1, Katherine $2,400, Kevin $11,599.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: Despite being spotted “Hold”, no one could identify a photo of “Sunset Boulevard” and “Network” actor William Holden.

DD wagering strategy: By choosing to wager only half of her score on DD3, Katherine was $2,200 short of first place late in the game. Then, perhaps in an attempt to catch up, she missed clues that dropped her under two-thirds of Kevin’s total. If Katherine had merely stayed in the same relative position she was after getting DD2, she likely could have won the game on the FJ Triple Stumper with a small wager.

Ken’s Korner: This wraps up Ken’s hosting stint for this season’s daily episodes. In the end, he will have hosted about two-thirds of the syndicated episodes for the season. Ken will be back in May to host the prime time Masters event on ABC.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Secretariat? DD2 – Who is the Cowardly Lion? DD3 – What is the small intestine? FJ – What is the Old North Church?

