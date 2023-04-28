Friday New Music 4/28

Not apples here. Big releases today are the new Jessie Ware(seen here hanging out with her mom), Braids and there is a new Indigo De Souza also

April 26th:

— Bobcat Goldthwait – Soldier for Christ

— CHAMPS – Ride the Morning Glass

— Elkka – DJ-Kicks

— Guest Singer – Divine Psychic Hotline EP

— Ryan Oakes – WAKE UP

— Harriette – I Heart the Internet EP

April 27th:

— Harriette – I Heart the Internet EP

April 28th:

— Amon Tobin, Two Fingers, and Cujo – Nomark Selects V. 1

— Anna of the North – Crazy Life (Deluxe Edition)

— Annie Blackman – Bug EP

— ascendant vierge – Une Nouvelle Chance

— Avalon Emerson & The Charm – Avalon Emerson & The Charm

— Baba Ali – Laugh Like a Bomb

— Baby Rose – Through and Through

— Bebe Rexha – Bebe

— Bernice – Cruisin’

— Bill Orcutt – Jump On It

— Braids – Euphoric Recall

— Chet Baker – Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland

— Chrome Waves – Earth Will Shed Its Skin

— Country Westerns – Forgive the City

— Cradle of Filth – Trouble and Their Double Lives

— Crown the Empire – DOGMA

— The Damned – Darkadelic

— Dave Hause – Drive It Like It’s Stolen

— Deb Never – Thank You For Attending EP

— dee holt – I’ll Be There EP

— DEFILED – The Highest Level

— Del Barber – Almanac

— Deuce – Rabbit Hole

— Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant

— Don Letts – Outta Sync

— Draag – Dark Fire Heresy

— Fugitive (Blake Ibanez of Power Trip) – Maniac EP (Physical Release)

— G Herbo – Strictly 4 My Fans 2

— Gabriels – Angels & Queens

— gigi – How to Catch a Falling Knife EP

— GIÖBIA – The Sweetest Nightmare

— Glen Matlock (of Sex Pistols) – Consequences Coming

— hackedepicciotto – THE CURRENT (Reissue)

— hackedepicciotto – Menetekel (Reissue)

— hackedepicciotto – PERSEVERANTIA (Reissue)

— Harrison – Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees

— Hollywood Undead – Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe

— IGNEA – Dreams of Lands Unseen

— Illenium – Illenium

— Imminence – Heaven In Hiding (Deluxe Edition)

— Indigo De Souza – All of This Will End

— Ironmaster – Thy Ancient Fire

— Izo FitzRoy – A Good Woman

— Jack Harlow – Jackman

— Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!

— JFDR – Museum

— Jharrel Jerome – Rap Pack

— John Andrews & The Yawns – Love for the Underdog

— Jonathan Butler – Ubuntu

— The Jon Stickley Trio – Meantime’s Up

— Joseph – The Sun

— Josh Ritter – Spectral Lines

— Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life

— KAMAUU – Lacuna in the House of Mirrors

— Kip Moore – DAMN LOVE

— Lawn Chair – Eat the Beans and Wear the Jeans! EP

— Loud As Giants (Justin K. Broadrick and Dirk Serries) – Empty Homes

— Love and Rockets – Earth, Sun, Moon & Love and Rockets (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lunar Bird – The Birthday Party

— Magic Wands – SWITCH

— Mariee Siou – Circle of Signs EP

— Matt Maltese – Driving Just To Drive

— Matthewdavid – Mycelium Music

— Megafauna – Olympico

— Melati ESP – hipernatural

— Mike Dean – 4:23

— Miles Davis – Workin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet (Reissue)

— Moreish Idols – Lock Eyes & Collide EP

— Mya Byrne – Rhinestone Tomboy

— Nabihah Iqbal – DREAMER

— The National – First Two Pages of Frankenstein

— Neev – Katherine

— Neil Gaiman + FourPlay String Quartet – Signs of Life

— OK Cool – fawn EP

–– OneShotAce – Big Threat

— The Orb – Prism

— Painted Faces – Normal Street

— Paul B. Cutler – Les Fleurs

— Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie EP

— Pharaoh Sanders – Black Unity (Vinyl Reissue)

— Photo Ops – Burns Bright

— Redshift – Laws of Entropy

— Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

— Rudimental – Home (10th Anniversary Edition)

— RUSH – Signals (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Ryan Beatty – Calico

— Shordie Shordie – A Life For Two

— Single Mothers – Roy

— Skiifall – WOIIYOIE TAPES VOL. 2 EP

— Skinny Pelembe – Hardly the Same Shake

— Smokey Robinson – GASMS

— Sock – Sock

— Spotlights – Alchemy for the Dead

— Stephen Stills – Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971

— Steve Howe – Tomorrow: Permanent Dream

— Stonebwoy – 5TH DIMENSION

— Superheaven – Jar (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Susanne Sundfør – blómi

— Taj Mahal – Savoy

— Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby – Controversy

— Teen Daze – Fountains of the World EP

— Teenage Bottlerocket – So Dumb/So Stoked EP

— Terrible Sons – The Raft Is Not the Shore

— Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane – Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane (Reissue)

— Tim Hecker – No Highs

— Tiny Ruins – Ceremony

— Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice Two

— Tony Shhnow – Love Streak

— Travis Tritt – Proud of the Country

— Various Artists – Disney 100

— Various Artists – I Am A Pilgrim: Doc Watson At 100

— Washer – Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends

— William S. Burroughs – Break Through In Grey Room (Reissue)

— William S. Burroughs – Nothing Here Now But The Recordings (Reissue)

— Y La Bamba – Lucha

— yunè pinku – BABYLON IX EP

— YUNGMORPHEUS – From Whence It Came

— Zoon – Bekka Ma’iingan

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...