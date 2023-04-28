Friday New Music 4/28

Not apples here. Big releases today are the new Jessie Ware(seen here hanging out with her mom), Braids and there is a new Indigo De Souza also
April 26th:
— Bobcat Goldthwait – Soldier for Christ
— CHAMPS – Ride the Morning Glass
— Elkka – DJ-Kicks
— Guest Singer – Divine Psychic Hotline EP
— Ryan Oakes – WAKE UP
— Harriette – I Heart the Internet EP
April 27th:
April 28th:
— Amon Tobin, Two Fingers, and Cujo – Nomark Selects V. 1
— Anna of the North – Crazy Life (Deluxe Edition)
— Annie Blackman – Bug EP
— ascendant vierge – Une Nouvelle Chance
— Avalon Emerson & The Charm – Avalon Emerson & The Charm
— Baba Ali – Laugh Like a Bomb
— Baby Rose – Through and Through
— Bebe Rexha – Bebe
— Bernice – Cruisin’
— Bill Orcutt – Jump On It
— Braids – Euphoric Recall
— Chet Baker – Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland
— Chrome Waves – Earth Will Shed Its Skin
— Country Westerns – Forgive the City
— Cradle of Filth – Trouble and Their Double Lives
— Crown the Empire – DOGMA
— The Damned – Darkadelic
— Dave Hause – Drive It Like It’s Stolen
— Deb Never – Thank You For Attending EP
— dee holt – I’ll Be There EP
— DEFILED – The Highest Level
— Del Barber – Almanac
— Deuce – Rabbit Hole
— Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant
— Don Letts – Outta Sync
— Draag – Dark Fire Heresy
— Fugitive (Blake Ibanez of Power Trip) – Maniac EP (Physical Release)
— G Herbo – Strictly 4 My Fans 2
— Gabriels – Angels & Queens
— gigi – How to Catch a Falling Knife EP
— GIÖBIA – The Sweetest Nightmare
— Glen Matlock (of Sex Pistols) – Consequences Coming
— hackedepicciotto – THE CURRENT (Reissue)
— hackedepicciotto – Menetekel (Reissue)
— hackedepicciotto – PERSEVERANTIA (Reissue)
— Harrison – Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees
— Hollywood Undead – Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe
— IGNEA – Dreams of Lands Unseen
— Illenium – Illenium
— Imminence – Heaven In Hiding (Deluxe Edition)
— Indigo De Souza – All of This Will End
— Ironmaster – Thy Ancient Fire
— Izo FitzRoy – A Good Woman
— Jack Harlow – Jackman
— Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!
— JFDR – Museum
— Jharrel Jerome – Rap Pack
— John Andrews & The Yawns – Love for the Underdog
— Jonathan Butler – Ubuntu
— The Jon Stickley Trio – Meantime’s Up
— Joseph – The Sun
— Josh Ritter – Spectral Lines
— Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life
— KAMAUU – Lacuna in the House of Mirrors
— Kip Moore – DAMN LOVE
— Lawn Chair – Eat the Beans and Wear the Jeans! EP
— Loud As Giants (Justin K. Broadrick and Dirk Serries) – Empty Homes
— Love and Rockets – Earth, Sun, Moon & Love and Rockets (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lunar Bird – The Birthday Party
— Magic Wands – SWITCH
— Mariee Siou – Circle of Signs EP
— Matt Maltese – Driving Just To Drive
— Matthewdavid – Mycelium Music
— Megafauna – Olympico
— Melati ESP – hipernatural
— Mike Dean – 4:23
— Miles Davis – Workin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet (Reissue)
— Moreish Idols – Lock Eyes & Collide EP
— Mya Byrne – Rhinestone Tomboy
— Nabihah Iqbal – DREAMER
— The National – First Two Pages of Frankenstein
— Neev – Katherine
— Neil Gaiman + FourPlay String Quartet – Signs of Life
— OK Cool – fawn EP
–– OneShotAce – Big Threat
— The Orb – Prism
— Painted Faces – Normal Street
— Paul B. Cutler – Les Fleurs
— Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie EP
— Pharaoh Sanders – Black Unity (Vinyl Reissue)
— Photo Ops – Burns Bright
— Redshift – Laws of Entropy
— Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
— Rudimental – Home (10th Anniversary Edition)
— RUSH – Signals (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Ryan Beatty – Calico
— Shordie Shordie – A Life For Two
— Single Mothers – Roy
— Skiifall – WOIIYOIE TAPES VOL. 2 EP
— Skinny Pelembe – Hardly the Same Shake
— Smokey Robinson – GASMS
— Sock – Sock
— Spotlights – Alchemy for the Dead
— Stephen Stills – Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971
— Steve Howe – Tomorrow: Permanent Dream
— Stonebwoy – 5TH DIMENSION
— Superheaven – Jar (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Susanne Sundfør – blómi
— Taj Mahal – Savoy
— Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby – Controversy
— Teen Daze – Fountains of the World EP
— Teenage Bottlerocket – So Dumb/So Stoked EP
— Terrible Sons – The Raft Is Not the Shore
— Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane – Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane (Reissue)
— Tim Hecker – No Highs
— Tiny Ruins – Ceremony
— Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice Two
— Tony Shhnow – Love Streak
— Travis Tritt – Proud of the Country
— Various Artists – Disney 100
— Various Artists – I Am A Pilgrim: Doc Watson At 100
— Washer – Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends
— William S. Burroughs – Break Through In Grey Room (Reissue)
— William S. Burroughs – Nothing Here Now But The Recordings (Reissue)
— Y La Bamba – Lucha
— yunè pinku – BABYLON IX EP
— YUNGMORPHEUS – From Whence It Came
— Zoon – Bekka Ma’iingan