Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 9 of 16)

Part 8 Results
|Celeste
|First Steps
|8
|3
|ARMS
|Grand Prix (Title)
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Mystic Core -Sen Ver.-
|3
|8
|Hollow Knight
|Hornet
|Slipstream
|Final Pass
|5
|5*
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Thrills At Night
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(LEUCINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo]
|6
|2
|Sonic Forces
|Battle with Metal Sonic (US Ver. Remix)
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Root and Rise
|6
|4
|Pixelmon
|Battle Music 3
|OMORI
|World’s End Valentine
|6
|4
|Slipstream
|Out of Town
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Go Sentinels, Go! [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|6
|3
|If Found…
|The Anomaly
|Celeste
|Reflection (Center of the Earth Mix)
|8
|4
|STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
|Battle 7 [Motoi Sakuraba]
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Bloody Tears / Monster Dance
|5*
|5
|Octopath Traveler
|Primrose’s Theme
|Spark the Electric Jester
|Sunset Heights (Stage 6)
|3
|6
|Lethal League Blaze
|Ain’t Nothin’ Like A Funky Beat
|NieR:Automata
|City Ruins – Shade [Keiichi Okabe]
|4
|6
|Paradise Killer
|Ego 24-7
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Death Mountain (Combat)
|3
|6
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|The Lonely Parapet
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|EDGE OF THE FUTURE [Hitoshi Sakimoto]
|5
|4
|Yooka-Laylee
|Tropic Trials
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Brat Overflow [Hitoshi Sakimoto, Vocals: Bratphonics]
|5
|5*
|Slipstream
|Neon Delivery
|Part Time UFO
|Treasure Island – Boss
|8
|2
|Touhou Luna Nights
|The Young Descendent of Tepes (Stage 4)
|Grandia 2 HD
|Have Faith in Yourself
|5
|4
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Forgotten
It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Monday, May 1st at 9:00AM Pacific