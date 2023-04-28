Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 9 of 16)

Part 8 Results

Spoiler Celeste First Steps 8 3 ARMS Grand Prix (Title) Trails of Cold Steel IV Mystic Core -Sen Ver.- 3 8 Hollow Knight Hornet Slipstream Final Pass 5 5* Paper Mario: The Origami King Thrills At Night 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(LEUCINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] 6 2 Sonic Forces Battle with Metal Sonic (US Ver. Remix) Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Root and Rise 6 4 Pixelmon Battle Music 3 OMORI World’s End Valentine 6 4 Slipstream Out of Town 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Go Sentinels, Go! [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 6 3 If Found… The Anomaly Celeste Reflection (Center of the Earth Mix) 8 4 STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Battle 7 [Motoi Sakuraba] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bloody Tears / Monster Dance 5* 5 Octopath Traveler Primrose’s Theme Spark the Electric Jester Sunset Heights (Stage 6) 3 6 Lethal League Blaze Ain’t Nothin’ Like A Funky Beat NieR:Automata City Ruins – Shade [Keiichi Okabe] 4 6 Paradise Killer Ego 24-7 Cadence of Hyrule Death Mountain (Combat) 3 6 Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment The Lonely Parapet 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim EDGE OF THE FUTURE [Hitoshi Sakimoto] 5 4 Yooka-Laylee Tropic Trials 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Brat Overflow [Hitoshi Sakimoto, Vocals: Bratphonics] 5 5* Slipstream Neon Delivery Part Time UFO Treasure Island – Boss 8 2 Touhou Luna Nights The Young Descendent of Tepes (Stage 4) Grandia 2 HD Have Faith in Yourself 5 4 Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Forgotten [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Monday, May 1st at 9:00AM Pacific

