The Patrick Wymark Day Thread (April 27, 2023)

Tonight’s Open Thread is dedicated to Patrick Wymark, an English character actor who will be familiar to anyone familiar with British horror films of the 60’s and 70’s, especially those that came to be known as “Folk Horror” – Witchfinder General in 1968 and The Blood on Satan’s Claw in 1970.

He was also an accomplished stage actor who in 1955 joined what would become the Royal Shakespeare Company. Sadly, he was born Patrick Cheeseman and decided that wasn’t an awesome enough name for the stage and screen. More sadly, he died at only 44 after a heart attack, just three days after Satan’s Claw was released in the United States.

Have a super day and always remember to take care of yourselves, Avocado!

