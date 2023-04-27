Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 27

Today’s contestants are:

Eric, an operations director, was able to draw a crowd with his accordian;

Rebecca, a reference librarian, whose daughter wants her to win, but not too much; and

Jesse, a customer success implementation manager, was a high school sports announcer. Jesse is a one-day champ with winnings of $2,600.

Jeopardy!

SPOT THE MAMMAL // HISTORIC WIVES // TV DRAMA // READY TO WEAR // TAKE A TOUR // “A_B_C_D”

DD1 – $600 – HISTORIC WIVES – Kasturba, who married him when both were under 15, became a leader in India’s struggle for independence from British rule (Jesse won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Jesse $2,400, Rebecca $1,000, Eric -$600.

Scores going into DJ: Jesse $4,400, Rebecca $4,600, Eric $0.

Double Jeopardy!

WHERE THE “H” IS THAT? // A FINE WINE FILM // TANKS FOR THE MEMORIES // PRODUCE: WE HAVE NAMES // RECENT LITERARY BIOGRAPHY // 4-LETTER BEFORE & AFTER

DD2 – $1,200 – A FINE WINE FILM – This 2-word term for disparagement of something you can’t have is the title of a 2016 documentary about counterfeit wine (Jesse dropped $3,000 from his total of $8,400 vs. $7,400 for Rebecca.)

DD3 – $800 – TANKS FOR THE MEMORIES – Built in England in 1916, a prototype of the first operational tank was nicknamed “Big Willie” in mockery of this man (Jesse lost $2,000 from his score of $4,600 vs. $7,400 for Rebecca.)

Jesse found all three DDs but missed both in DJ, so in a low-scoring contest Rebecca showed the way into FJ at $9,800 vs. $6,800 for Eric and $3,000 for Jesse.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC FIGURES – Dante gives him, born to a Kurdish family in the 12th century, a place of honor in limbo along with the war heroes of Rome & Troy

Only Eric was correct on FJ, adding $800 to win with $7,600.

Final scores: Jesse $0, Rebecca $5,999, Eric $7,600.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed three clues in RECENT LITERARY BIOGRAPHY, including “Biography of a Poem” being about this culture-spanning one by T.S. Eliot, “The Waste Land”.

FJ wagering strategy: With his wager of $800, Eric risked falling into a tie with Jesse if he had missed and Jesse was correct. Any bet by Eric of less than $800 would have been preferable.

Clue selection strategy: With five untouched categories in DJ and both DDs on the board, the contestants chose to complete 4-LETTER BEFORE & AFTER. Since it was less likely for a DD to be located in such a gimmicky category, probably better to leave that alone until after the DDs had been found.

Judging the writers: The $400 clue in 4-LETTER BEFORE & AFTER should have been given to the players as an example of the category, rather than throwing them in cold.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was (Mahatma) Gandhi? DD2 – What is “Sour Grapes”? DD3 – Who was Kaiser Wilhelm? FJ – Who was Saladin?

