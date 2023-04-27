Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 27TH, 2023:

A Tourist’s Guide To Love (Netflix)

Firefly Lane Season Premiere (Netflix)

Love & Death Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Hidden Murder Island (Lifetime)

100 Days To Indy Series Premiere (The CW)

Sweet Tooth Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Temple Season Two Premiere (Topic)

The Dog House UK Season Premiere (HBO Max)

The Gentle Art Of Swedish Death Cleaning Series Premiere (Peacock)

The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Series Finale (CBS)

The Matchmaker (Netflix)

The Nurse (Netflix)

2023 NFL Draft (ABC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 28TH, 2023:

Aka (Netflix)

Charles: In His Own Words (NatGeo)

Citadel Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Clock (Hulu)

Couples Therapy Season Premiere (Showtime)Frog And Toad Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

From Black (Shudder/AMC+)

Headless Chickens (HBO Max)

The Restless (Film Movement)

2023 NFL Draft (ABC)

SATURDAY, APRIL 29TH, 2023:

Moonage Daydream (HBO)

SUNDAY, APRIL 30TH, 2023:

Fatal Attraction Series Premiere (Paramount +)

Masterpiece: Tom Jones (PBS)

MONDAY, MAY 1ST, 2023:

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Casa Grande (Freevee)

Undercover Underage Season Two Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

White House Plumbers (HBO Max)

TUESDAY, MAY 2ND, 2023:

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (Prime Video)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – Run It Back (MTV)Love Village Series Premiere (Netflix)

MTV Couples Retreat Season Premiere (MTV)

Nona And Her Daughters Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3RD, 2023:

Ed Sheeran: The End Of It All (Disney+)Jewish Matchmaking Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch Season Premiere (History)

