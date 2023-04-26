The Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes South of the Border

Welcome to the Weekly Wrestling Thread. Snail of the Week handed hosting duties over to me and I promise to do a great job with it.

Goings ons from this the past week in wrestling:

-Stardom’s All Star Grand Queeendom PPV was on Sunday and it has been getting rave reviews, with the match between Giulia and Tam Nakano becoming an instant classic. Mercedes Moné had a hell of a match too, getting a welt on her head.

-Word got out that CM Punk was backstage at Raw this week. He had interactions with Triple H and The Miz that, by all accounts, were very pleasant. Punk and Triple H even had a hand shake. Punk was asked to leave afterwards and he did so without hesitation.

-Triple H has announced that after the WWE Draft, one of Roman Reigns’ belts (the Heavyweight Champion) will remain on the show he’s not on. The belt also got a nifty new look. Ownership of the belt will be determined at the Night of Champions PPV in *sigh* Saudi Arabia.

-Bad Bunny announced that he would be wrestling Damian Priest at Backlash. Bunny has been a shockingly good wrestler and this match should be a good one.

-Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi debuted on NXT last night, having wrestled on NXT Lvl Up in the past. He had a decent match with Oro Mensah. If Femi makes it to the main roster, I predict he will feud with Brock Lesnar.

-Braun Strowman has suffered a concussion and will be out of action. We wish him a speedy recovery.

-The first event of Triple AAA’s TripleMania XXXI (at Monterrey) was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend. It had its highs (an amazing main event with El Hijo del Vikingo, Swerve Strickland, Rich Swann, and Komander) and lows. (Why is Vampiro still wrestling?) Chessman was originally going to face Mexican social media star Adrian Marcelo (almost certainly inspired by the success of Logan Paul in WWE) but those plans were scuttled when Marcelo walked out of a three-hour training session after only an hour. And then Marcelo was accused of abuse and that killed the whole match. As bad as Chessman fighting a shambling Vampiro was, at least it wasn’t that.

Best match of the past week: Giulia vs. Tam Nakano

Worst match of the past week: Vampiro vs. Chessman

What were your matches of the week?

This week’s prompt: in honor of TripleMania XXXI, who’s your favorite Mexican wrestler? And to make it extra hard, you can’t name Rey Mysterio or any Guerrero. For me, it’s got to be El Hijo del Vikingo. I had no idea who he was at the start of March and he’s already one of my favorite wrestlers after seeing only a few of his matches. An absolute talent, he’s one of the best wrestlers alive.

