The Geoduck Night Thread (April 26, 2023)

The world’s largest clam is native to the north-western coast of North America, and western coast of Canada.
Geoducks have a small shell and very long “neck” – a siphon with two openings, one which sucks in seawater to filter plankton to eat, and one which expels the excess water as a sandy jet.
The seawater clam is harvested for it’s prized syphon, which is reportedly a delicacy, renowned for it’s singular taste. If they can survive being farmed, they can live a long time, with the oldest individual recorded a 168 years old.
Take care of yourselves and have a clammy night, everyone!
You must be logged in to post a comment.