Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 26

Here are today’s contestants:

Jesse, a customer success implementation manager, bonded with his future wife over Jeopardy! texts;

Liz, a subrogation analyst & science teacher, bartended during Mardi Gras; and

Johanna, a fiction writer & adjunct professor, plays duplicate bridge, or “party bridge on steroids”. Johanna is a one-day champ with winnings of $6,999.

Jeopardy!

RIHANNA // HISTORICAL POTPOURRI // CONFIDENCE // BRIT LIT // TOP TO BOTTOM // A NATION OF VODKA BRANDS

DD1 – $1,000 – HISTORICAL POTPOURRI – He peaked in power as Lord Privy Seal in 1536, fell from power, was executed & had his reputation revived by the late Hilary Mantel (Jesse lost $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Johanna $0, Liz $3,200, Jesse $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Johanna $4,000, Liz $3,600, Jesse $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE NEW CAPITAL // 4-SYLLABLE WORDS // WHISTLEBLOWERS // COMIDIANS // UNGULATES // THE PARENT COMPANY

DD2 – $1,600 – THE NEW CAPITAL – In 1923, Kemal Ataturk helped make this city, home to the anti-Ottoman resistance movement, the new capital (Jesse dropped from first to third by losing $3,000 from his total of $5,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – 4-SYLLABLE WORDS – In Zen Buddhism satori is attainment of this, also an intellectual awakening of the 18th century (Liz took the lead by adding $3,000 to her score of $7,600 vs. $9,200 for Johanna.)

Johanna didn’t find any of the DDs, but she was still able to carry a slim lead into FJ at $12,000 vs. $11,000 for Liz and $10,800 for Jesse.

Final Jeopardy!

HOLLYWOOD HISTORY – Last name of 3 men who missed the 1927 premiere of “The Jazz Singer” because a 4th of that name had died hours before

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Jesse made a large wager of $8,200, but his opponents both bet five figures, so Jesse came out on top at $2,600.

Final scores: Johanna $1,999, Liz $1,000, Jesse $2,600.

Odds and ends

Comic conundrums: The player missed three clues in COMEDIANS, including one about “The Fisher King” star Robin Williams.

Making the layup: Liz made a common error in referring to the Thomas Hardy novel as “Far From the Maddening Crowd”, which Johanna picked up with the correct word “Madding”.

Clue selection strategy: After Jesse selected DD2 on the second pick of DJ, the players proceeded to finish that category before moving to locations DD3 could be found.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Thomas Cromwell? DD2 – What is Ankara? DD3 – What is enlightenment? FJ – What is Warner?

