Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 7 of 16)

Part 6 Results
|Florence
|Happy Together
|5*
|5
|Far: Lone Sails
|Warmth in the Cold
|Parkitect
|Mountain
|4
|8
|Paradise Killer
|House of Bliss
|Dicey Dungeons
|Fighting Chance
|10
|1
|Erica
|In Death, Be Without Sorrow [Austin Wintory]
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Battle! (Battle Tower)
|8
|2
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Kamurocho Battle Theme
|Freedom Planet 2
|Dragon Valley
|9
|2
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Shambhala (Rain)
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Strikers
|3
|8
|Dead Cells
|Clock Tower [Yoann Laulan]
|Cuphead
|One Hell Of A Time
|7
|5
|Splatoon 2
|Fly Octo Fly / Ebb and Flow
|Devil May Cry 5
|Devil Trigger
|5
|6
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Fanged Fastener
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Main Theme-Cascade Kingdom
|6
|5
|Outer Wilds
|14.3 Billion Years
|Umurangi Generation
|Murder on the St. Fucko Express
|4
|8
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|Attack The Moon!
|Splatoon 2
|Deluge Dirge [ω-3]
|5
|6
|Tekken 7
|Twilight Conflict – Round 1 (The day before the glass matrix 1st)
|The Sexy Brutale
|Main Theme
|7
|4
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Main Theme of FFVII – Nightfall in the Undercity [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
|Sonic Gaiden
|Rainy Plateaus Zone Act 1
|8
|4
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Feeling At Ease
|NieR:Automata
|End of the Unknown [Keiichi Okabe]
|6
|4
|Grandia 2 HD
|FIGHT!! Ver.4 – Final Battle
|Minit
|Sword Factory
|3
|6
|STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
|On the Horizon [Motoi Sakuraba]
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Flash Man Stage
|4
|6
|Genshin Impact
|Liyue [Yu-Peng Chen]
It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Thursday, April 27th at 9:00AM Pacific