Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 7 of 16)

Part 6 Results

Spoiler Florence Happy Together 5* 5 Far: Lone Sails Warmth in the Cold Parkitect Mountain 4 8 Paradise Killer House of Bliss Dicey Dungeons Fighting Chance 10 1 Erica In Death, Be Without Sorrow [Austin Wintory] Pokémon Sword and Shield Battle! (Battle Tower) 8 2 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Kamurocho Battle Theme Freedom Planet 2 Dragon Valley 9 2 Fire Emblem: Three Houses Shambhala (Rain) Persona 5 Strikers Strikers 3 8 Dead Cells Clock Tower [Yoann Laulan] Cuphead One Hell Of A Time 7 5 Splatoon 2 Fly Octo Fly / Ebb and Flow Devil May Cry 5 Devil Trigger 5 6 Paper Mario: The Origami King The Fanged Fastener Super Mario Odyssey Main Theme-Cascade Kingdom 6 5 Outer Wilds 14.3 Billion Years Umurangi Generation Murder on the St. Fucko Express 4 8 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Attack The Moon! Splatoon 2 Deluge Dirge [ω-3] 5 6 Tekken 7 Twilight Conflict – Round 1 (The day before the glass matrix 1st) The Sexy Brutale Main Theme 7 4 Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Main Theme of FFVII – Nightfall in the Undercity [Arr. Shotaro Shima] Sonic Gaiden Rainy Plateaus Zone Act 1 8 4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Feeling At Ease NieR:Automata End of the Unknown [Keiichi Okabe] 6 4 Grandia 2 HD FIGHT!! Ver.4 – Final Battle Minit Sword Factory 3 6 STAR OCEAN:anamnesis On the Horizon [Motoi Sakuraba] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Flash Man Stage 4 6 Genshin Impact Liyue [Yu-Peng Chen] [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Thursday, April 27th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...