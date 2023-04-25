Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 25

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Johanna, a fiction writer & adjunct professor, wrote a novel with “giant, ferocious, magical pigs”;

Ian, a retired broadcaster & state medical board executive, produced the “Montana Academic Challenge” for television; and

Dillon, a development director, supports reviving baseball in the inner city. Dillon is a one-day champ with winnings of $21,999.

Jeopardy!

THE CENTAUR OF ATTENTION // STATE NICKNAMES // THE NO-S PLURAL OF… // READING MUSIC // SHARPS & FLATS // BAR LINES

DD1 – $800 – READING MUSIC – Chapters in “Dancing with Myself” by this ever-sneering singer include “Drunken, Stupid, & Naked” (Ian won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Dillon $1,400, Ian $1,600, Johanna $3,400.

Scores going into DJ: Dillon $7,000, Ian $2,400, Johanna $5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

STATESMEN & WOMEN // 11-LETTER WORDS // DOWNTOWN ABBEY // WRITERS: BORN & DIED // SEPARATION // LET’S SEE A MO-“V”

DD2 – $1,200 – STATESMEN & WOMEN – Emmanuel Macron is the eighth president of France’s Fifth Republic; this general & statesman was first in 1959 (Dillon added $1,600 to his total of $6,600 vs. $5,000 for Johanna.)

DD3 – $1,600 – DOWNTOWN ABBEY – St. Mary’s Abbey in this city is right across the River Liffey from the Temple Bar neighborhood (Johanna added $3,000 to her score of $12,600 vs. $9,000 for Dillon and $8,800 for Ian.)

The lead was held by all three players at different stages of DJ, but it was Johanna’s correct response to DD3 that secured first place into FJ at $15,600 vs. $11,600 for Ian and $10,600 for Dillon.

Final Jeopardy!

TV HISTORY – The 1980s “Magnum, P.I.” used a soundstage of this long-running drama that had just ended, & even referred to its lead character

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Dillion decided to bet it all from third position, so despite dropping $8,601, Johanna was able to hold on with $6,999.

Final scores: Dillon $0, Ian $600, Johanna $6,999.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could identify the “Trees” poet from New Jersey, Joyce Kilmer.

FJ wagering strategy: As a percentage play, Dillon should have wagered just over $1,000 on DJ, to force Ian to be correct with a non-zero wager to beat Dillon if he was correct, and take the victory if both opponents missed. However, with some of the odd wagers we’ve seen from the lead in FJ lately, I can’t really object to Dillon going all-in if he loved the category. But in this case the big bet cost Dillon the win.

Judging the writers: A clue in which Ken had to yell over some loud music, attempting to replicate trying to be heard in a noisy bar? Eh, I get what they’re going for, but no.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Billy Idol? DD2 – Who was Charles de Gaulle? DD3 – What is Dublin? FJ – What is “Hawaii Five-0”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...