Experiment: Writing Discussion Thread #1

It seems we have a number of aspiring writers on the Avocado, so I thought it might be nice to have a recurring thread for writing discussions. We’ll see how this goes.

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Potential prompts

This first thread is open to whatever, and discussion prompts are always optional, but here are some potential topics to get things started.

-character names – how do you come up with them? Do you spend a lot of time debating meaning or is it whatever pops into your head?

– backstory writing – do you have a small novel in your head or notes or whatever for each character, or do they just come together as the story does?

Planning – do you have the whole thing planned out in a chapter outline or do you just write and see where it goes? Do you know how it ends?

One more thing: these suggestions are obviously geared more towards fiction writing, but nonfiction writers are welcome as well! If this becomes a regular thing, nonfiction people should feel free to suggest topics as well.

And fanfiction writers are also welcome, of course!

