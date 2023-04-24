Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 24

Here are today’s contestants:

Dillon, a development director, was captain of his Arkansas quiz bowl state championship team;

Année, an editor, has post office workers in her family; and

Emma, a librarian, wound up on the set of “Game of Thrones” without permission. Emma is a two-day champ with winnings of $26,000.

Jeopardy!

AFRICAN GEOGRAPHY // SYNONYMS & ANTONYMS // NON-VIDEO GAMES // AMERICAN LIT // THAT’S AN ANIMAL SOUND // BEATLES “S”ONGS

DD1 – $800 – SYNONYMS & ANTONYMS – Soldier of fortune & venal are both synonyms for this word (Dillon added $1,200 to his leading score of $5,200.)

Scores at first break: Emma $800. Année $400, Dillon $2,800.

Scores going into DJ: Emma $1,800. Année $1,200, Dillon $7,400.

Double Jeopardy!

GREEK HISTORY // Y IS THE ONLY VOWEL // THE UNITED NATIONS // WHEREFORE ART, THOU // LOCAL BOY // MADE GOOD

DD2 – $1,200 – WHEREFORE ART, THOU – The installation of 7,503 gates, each 16 feet tall & financed by Christo & Jeanne-Claude for this NYC area, was completed in 2005 (Emma moved to a closer second by adding $2,000 to her total of $3,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – MADE GOOD – You’ve won big playing this game at the casino; now it’s time to buy one of the same-named crystal maker’s chandeliers (Emma broke a tie with Dillon at $12,600 by adding $2,500.)

Dillon dominated the first round, then Emma got rolling and scored on both DDs in DJ to take a very narrow lead into FJ at $14,700 vs. $14,200 for Dillon and $3,200 for Année.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. GEOGRAPHY – Interstate 25 connects these 2 state capitals, 1st & 2nd in elevation, & in between runs through No. 3, Denver

Only Dillon was correct on FJ, adding $7,799 to win with $21,999. Note that with her wager of $7,000 from the lead, Emma would not have won even if she had been correct, but would have held on if Dillon had missed.

Final scores: Emma $7,700, Année $1, Dillon $21,999.

.

Odds and ends

Musical miscues: In BEATLES “S”ONGS, being provided with some lyrics didn’t lead the players to “Strawberry Fields Forever”, “She Loves You” and “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window”.

Jeopardy! rule book: A great example today of the rule regarding song titles, as Dillon gave far more than the actual title of “Something”, but since the title was in there, he was given credit.

One more thing: After Emma was incorrect on the last clue of DJ, Dillon was within striking distance of the lead going into FJ, so if he could come up with any guess at all, it would have been worth taking.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is mercenary? DD2 – What is Central Park? DD3 – What is baccarat? FJ – What are Cheyenne and Santa Fe?

