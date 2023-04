Yes, this is another OT Thread about Florence + The Machine. The band is one of my all time favorite artists with their mix of Alternative Rock and Baroque Pop music. Although some might think of the band as some kind of Stevie Nicks witchy music, the theme of Florence’s music is that some people can bring beauty in an, already dark world.

I just love Florence’s music, and her songs really relate to people who are outcasts or queer like myself.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...