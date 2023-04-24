Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 5 of 16)

Part 4 Results
|Hades
|Scourge of the Furies [Darren Korb]
|9
|6
|Ray’s the Dead
|Power Surge
|A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
|Pink Paw Station
|5
|7
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Transcending, Overpowering, Everlasting
|Hades
|The Unseen Ones [Darren Korb, Masahiro Aoki, Daisuke Kurosawa]
|8
|7
|Persona 5 Royal
|Ideal and the Real -End Version
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Tools Of War (Clockwork Tower)
|12
|1
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Overworld (Combat)
|Persona 5 Royal
|Gentle Madman
|5
|8
|Crawl
|Toccata
|Paradise Killer
|To The Heart
|8
|5
|VirtuaVerse
|Gigawarez [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|ARMS
|Grand Prix Ending (Staff Credits)
|5
|9
|Team Sonic Racing
|Lost Palace
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|Black Fantasy by ‘Little Hand’ Fletcher
|4
|9
|Sonic Mania
|Sunshine Cassette (Save Select)
|The Messenger
|The Poisoned River (Riviére Turquoise)
|6*
|6
|ZeroRanger
|The Sea Has Returned
|No Straight Roads
|vs. SAYU (Rock Version) [Cliqtrack]
|6*
|6
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Deku Village
|A3!
|DEFRAGMENTATION [Gesshoku Kaigi; Singer: Satoshi Hino]
|3
|10
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Dual-Bladed Duelist
|Overcooked! 2
|Ravenous Rapids
|3
|10
|Spiritfarer
|Main Theme
|Cuphead
|Carnival Kerfuffle
|11
|3
|Picross S4
|Title Screen
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|American Venom
|5
|9
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Inside
|Hades
|No Escape
|11
|3
|ICONOCLASTS
|Chile (Shard Wastelands)
|Celeste
|Resurrections
|8
|5
|VirtuaVerse
|VirtuaVerse [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Tuesday, April 25th at 9:00AM Pacific