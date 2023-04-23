The Food Thread Gets A Working Oven! Sunday, 4/23

We moved into a new house the first week of January. The kitchen still had the original range and it worked. Unfortunately it also smelled like gas pretty much all the time. We ordered a new range and waited until late February for its arrival. The oven on the new range didn’t work. We went back and forth with the appliance dealer who kept sending techs to fix it and it would work for a couple days and then quit again. Finally the new range is scheduled to be delivered Tuesday. What’s the first thing we should bake in it?

We have been able to bake loaves of sourdough bread in a Dutch oven on the gas grill outside, but certainly wouldn’t trust a pie or cake in that.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...