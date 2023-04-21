WW 205: Love is Werewolf – Day 2

B’kaw, dressed up in a cute detective cap, skipped down the halls. “Yay, there’s so much beautiful romance going on at this school, I can’t wait to see everyone get their happy ending, b’kaw!”
Suddenly, B’kaw heard activity in a nearby classroom. “Ooh, I bet something interesting is going on in there. Maybe two people in a passionate kiss… b’kaw!”
Opening the door, B’Kaw found not a beautiful romance, but a cloaked figure singing the school’s song in a horrible tone. The grotesque sound brought B’kaw to the ground, with a final “b’kaw!”
Jam / B’kaw is dead. They were Chika Fujiwara (Love Detective) – Town.
Nariyuki Yuiga opened his locker and found a letter left for him. “Hmm… a letter with heart on it, addressed to me… I wonder what it could be!” he said, entirely naive.
He didn’t see the love confession coming. He also didn’t see it coming that the letter had a gun in it, which somehow shot him.
Malthusc / Nariyuki Yuiga is dead. They were Vanilla Town.
1. Side Character / Umetarou Nozaki
2. Sic Humor / Unnamed Man
3. Moo / Mrs. CrumpleBottom
4. Raven / Horse Prince Yuuma
5.
Malthusc / Nariyuki Yuiga – Vanilla Town
6. Otakunomike / Bench-kun
7. Wasp / Bolonco
8. Eleanor / Dread Pirate Buttercup
9. Hoho / Picard
10
. Jam / B’kaw – Chika Fujiwara (Love Detective)
11. Cork / David Attenborough
12. Goat / Louis
13. Abby / Yumeko Jabami
14. Copy / Gendo Ikari
15. DourifLeMoko / Yukino Miyazawa
16. Queequeeg / Cheryl Bombshell
17. Nuka
18. Josephus / Jewell Skateboarder Vanilla Town
19. MSD / Truck-Kun
TOWN –
10 7 PLAYERS 5 3 Vanilla Town 5 4 Rolled Town Chika Fujiwara (Love Detective) – Chika is on the hunt for the latest love gossip on her fellow students (Checks what relationships a player is in if any)
- Ai Hayasaka (Spy Maid) – Hayasaka has more than one skill in her bag of tricks
- Miko Iino (Public Morals Committee Enforcer) – Miko is on the lookout to break-up those behaving INappropriately on school grounds.
- Kobachi Osaragi (Public Morals Committee Officer) – Osaragi will meet her club duties by sending students to detention.
- Kei Shirogane (Little Sibling) – Ready to step up in another’s place, if needed.
WOLVES – 4 PLAYERS
The Academy’s eccentric Tabletop Gaming Club has decided to liven school spirit by designing a deadly school-wide game of Werewolf. And they get to play the part of the Wolves themselves.
LOVERS – 5
In this game, Lovers are independent trying to survive to the conclusion of the game (when all Wolves have been killed or Wolves outnumber other remaining players) while still in a relationship. Once formed, Couples get shared chats, and will die together when either is killed. Each Lover has unique traits to their role and who they can couple with.
- Kaguya Shinomiya – The Icy Lover
- Miyuki Shirogane – The Over-Achieving Lover
- Yu Ishigami – The Dejected Lover
- Nagisa Kashiwagi – The Basic Lover
- Maki Shijo – The Tragic Lover
- Typical werewolf rules apply. A day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers.
- Game concludes when all Wolves eliminated, or Wolves outnumber remaining players.
- DO NOT QUOTE from any private discord chat. Do not edit comments
- Aim to participate with at least 3 posts per day
- Roleplaying not required but encouraged (and it’s okay with me if you RP happens to overlap with a role in the game)
- Non-Required Daily events to be expected, with potentially valuable rewards.
- Ties settled by RNG among Tied Players.
Twilight will be on Sunday, April the 23rd at 6PM CST