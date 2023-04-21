Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 21

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Igor, an attorney, learned a lot of English from Jeopardy!;

Anjali, a lawyer, engages in hut-to-hut hiking; and

Emma, a librarian, went to Rome and missed the fall of the Berlin Wall. Emma is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,400.

Jeopardy!

BASKETBALL GREATS // THE CALIFORNIA MISSIONS // SLIDING INTO YOUR “D.M.”s // RHYME TIME // YOU DRIVE // A HARD BARGAIN

DD1 – $400 – SLIDING INTO YOUR “D.M.”s – The dome on the capitol building building of this Midwest city is gilded with 23-karat gold leaf (Anjali doubled to $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Emma $0. Anjali $5,400, Igor $1,200.

Scores going into DJ: Emma $600. Anjali $4,600, Igor $4,800.

Double Jeopardy!

SPEAK OF THE DICKENS // GO JUMP IN A LAKE // SCIENTIFIC NUMBERS // FOREIGN POLITICAL PARTIES // “F”IVE LETTER WORDS // CUTTING IN LINE AT THE MOVIES

DD2 – $1,600 – “F”IVE LETTER WORDS – In its simplest form it’s a sheet of paper folded in half to make 2 leaves or 4 pages; Shakespeare’s had a lot more (Emma moved to a closer third by adding $1,500 to her total of $2.200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – FOREIGN POLITICAL PARTIES – Banned from 1960 to 1990 by the South African government, this party led the fight to destroy apartheid (Igor took first place by adding $2,000 to his score of $6,800 vs. $8,600 for Anjali.)

Very competitive affair that saw Emma battle back from third position to carry an extremely slim lead into FJ at $12,100 vs. $12,000 for Igor and $9,400 for Anjali.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC GROUPS – Originally a term for security escorts for commanders, in 27 B.C. this group was designated an official imperial force

Emma and Anjali were correct on FJ.

Emma chose to make a small wager of just $2,500, counting on Igor missing and Emma playing for the Triple Stumper from third with a small bet. It all worked out perfectly for Emma, as Anjali also wagered $2,500, so Emma took the win with $14,600 for a two-day total of $26,000.

Final scores: Emma $14,600. Anjali $11.900, Igor $1,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: In the Dickens category, no one knew the insect “on the Hearth” in a holiday story is a cricket, or the alliterative character whose story was turned into an eight-and-a-half hour Broadway show is Nicholas Nickleby.

Ken’s Korner: For a clue with quotes from “Casablanca”, Ken attempted an impression of Peter Lorre, but passed on trying to do Bogart.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Des Moines? DD2 – What is folio? DD3 – What is ANC (African National Congress)? FJ – What is Praetorian Guard?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...