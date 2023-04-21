Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 21

Please welcome today’s contestants:
- Igor, an attorney, learned a lot of English from Jeopardy!;
- Anjali, a lawyer, engages in hut-to-hut hiking; and
- Emma, a librarian, went to Rome and missed the fall of the Berlin Wall. Emma is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,400.
Jeopardy!
BASKETBALL GREATS // THE CALIFORNIA MISSIONS // SLIDING INTO YOUR “D.M.”s // RHYME TIME // YOU DRIVE // A HARD BARGAIN
DD1 – $400 – SLIDING INTO YOUR “D.M.”s – The dome on the capitol building building of this Midwest city is gilded with 23-karat gold leaf (Anjali doubled to $3,600.)
Scores at first break: Emma $0. Anjali $5,400, Igor $1,200.
Scores going into DJ: Emma $600. Anjali $4,600, Igor $4,800.
Double Jeopardy!
SPEAK OF THE DICKENS // GO JUMP IN A LAKE // SCIENTIFIC NUMBERS // FOREIGN POLITICAL PARTIES // “F”IVE LETTER WORDS // CUTTING IN LINE AT THE MOVIES
DD2 – $1,600 – “F”IVE LETTER WORDS – In its simplest form it’s a sheet of paper folded in half to make 2 leaves or 4 pages; Shakespeare’s had a lot more (Emma moved to a closer third by adding $1,500 to her total of $2.200.)
DD3 – $1,600 – FOREIGN POLITICAL PARTIES – Banned from 1960 to 1990 by the South African government, this party led the fight to destroy apartheid (Igor took first place by adding $2,000 to his score of $6,800 vs. $8,600 for Anjali.)
Very competitive affair that saw Emma battle back from third position to carry an extremely slim lead into FJ at $12,100 vs. $12,000 for Igor and $9,400 for Anjali.
Final Jeopardy!
HISTORIC GROUPS – Originally a term for security escorts for commanders, in 27 B.C. this group was designated an official imperial force
Emma and Anjali were correct on FJ.
Emma chose to make a small wager of just $2,500, counting on Igor missing and Emma playing for the Triple Stumper from third with a small bet. It all worked out perfectly for Emma, as Anjali also wagered $2,500, so Emma took the win with $14,600 for a two-day total of $26,000.
Final scores: Emma $14,600. Anjali $11.900, Igor $1,000.
Odds and ends
Triple Stumpers of the day: In the Dickens category, no one knew the insect “on the Hearth” in a holiday story is a cricket, or the alliterative character whose story was turned into an eight-and-a-half hour Broadway show is Nicholas Nickleby.
Ken’s Korner: For a clue with quotes from “Casablanca”, Ken attempted an impression of Peter Lorre, but passed on trying to do Bogart.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Des Moines? DD2 – What is folio? DD3 – What is ANC (African National Congress)? FJ – What is Praetorian Guard?