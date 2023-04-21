Friday New Music 4/21

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s the list from consequence of sound!:
— The 69 Eyes – Death of Darkness
— Agust Day (Suga of BTS) – D-DAY
— Albert King – Born Under a Bad Sign (Reissue)
— Alfa Mist – Variables
— Alice Howe – Circumstance
— ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT (feat. members of Broken Social Scene and Godspeed You! Black Emperor) – Darling The Dawn
— Alma – Time Machine
— Bell Witch – Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate (Digital Release)
— Bella White – Among Other Things
— Benefits – Nails
— Bestfriend – places i’ve left EP
— Blood, Sweat & Tears – What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears? – Original Soundtrack
— Brother May – Pattern With Force
— Bunny Michael – Angels Everywhere EP
— Charles Curtis, Alan Licht, and Dean Roberts – May 99
— Christof van der Ven – Haul EP
— Cinder Well – Cadence
— Dominic Miller – Vagabond
— Dorthia Cottrell (of Windhand) – Death Folk Country
— DOZER – Drifting in the Endless Void
— dragonchild (DA Mekonnen of Debo Band) – dragonchild
— Dream Isioma – Princess Forever
— Easy Star All-Stars – Ziggy Stardub
— EDKH – Conspirashit
— Enter Shikari – A Kiss For the Whole World
— Esther Rose – Safe to Run
— Everything But the Girl – Fuse
— Fennesz and Ozmotic – Senzatempo
— gloryBots – Radiation Skies
— Hannah Grae – Hell is a Teenage Girl
— The Heavy – AMEN
— Holiday Ghosts – Absolute Reality
— Hunter Hayes – Red Sky
— Ian Hunter (of Mott the Hoople) – Defiance Part 1
— The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Flatt & Scruggs
— Ivan Neville – Touch My Soul
— JAIN – The Fool
— John Cxnnor X The Devil’s Trade – Live at Roadburn
— Jordy – Boy
— KIDS – Life in the City Pt. 1 EP
— Lael Neale – Star Eaters Delight
— Léa Sen – You of Not, Pt. 2 EP
— Liars – Sisterworld (Vinyl Reissue)
— Magnus Rosén Band (Magnus Rosén of HammerFall) – It’s Time to Rock the World Again
— Margarita Witch Cult – Margarita Witch Cult
— The Mars Volta – Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon
— Mauro Picotto – From the 80s Til Now
— Morgan Evans – Life Upside Down EP
— Nathan Connolly (of Snow Patrol) – The Strange Order of Things
— The National Honor Society – To All the Distance Between Us
— Nukuluk – SUPERGLUE EP
— OFF! – FLSD EP EP
— Pamela & The Oysters – Coast 2 Coast
— The Pearl Hearts – Love, Chaos
— Perlee – Speaking From Other Rooms
— The Rishis – August Moon
— Rodrigo y Gabriela – In Between Thoughts…A New World
— Roger Eno – Rarities
— Rose City Band – Garden Party
— Silver Moth (feat. Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite) – Black Bay
— St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Angels in Science
— Stars – Capelton Hill Deluxe
— Sublime – $5 At The Door (Live At Tressel Tavern, 1994)
— Swizz Beatz – Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP
— Tenille Townes – Train Track Worktapes
— Texas Hippie Coalition – The Name Lives On
— Through Fire – Devil’s Got You Dreamin’
— Townes Van Zandt – A Far Cry From Dead (Vinyl Reissue)
— Trapper Schoepp – Siren Songs
— Triple Fast Action – Triple Fast Action
— Twenty One Pilots – MTV Unplugged
— Valley Queen – Chord of Sympathy
— Various Artists – Almost Famous (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
— Walking Dreams – Sliding Lines
— The White Stripes – Elephant (Deluxe) (Physical Release)
— WOLFNAUT – Return of the Asteroid
— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Don’t Try This At Home
— Zombie Juice (of Flatbush Zombies) – Love Without Consequences