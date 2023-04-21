Friday New Music 4/21

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s the list from consequence of sound!:

— The 69 Eyes – Death of Darkness

— Agust Day (Suga of BTS) – D-DAY

— Albert King – Born Under a Bad Sign (Reissue)

— Alfa Mist – Variables

— Alice Howe – Circumstance

— ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT (feat. members of Broken Social Scene and Godspeed You! Black Emperor) – Darling The Dawn

— Alma – Time Machine

— Bell Witch – Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate (Digital Release)

— Bella White – Among Other Things

— Benefits – Nails

— Bestfriend – places i’ve left EP

— Blood, Sweat & Tears – What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears? – Original Soundtrack

— Brother May – Pattern With Force

— Bunny Michael – Angels Everywhere EP

— Charles Curtis, Alan Licht, and Dean Roberts – May 99

— Christof van der Ven – Haul EP

— Cinder Well – Cadence

— Dominic Miller – Vagabond

— Dorthia Cottrell (of Windhand) – Death Folk Country

— DOZER – Drifting in the Endless Void

— dragonchild (DA Mekonnen of Debo Band) – dragonchild

— Dream Isioma – Princess Forever

— Easy Star All-Stars – Ziggy Stardub

— EDKH – Conspirashit

— Enter Shikari – A Kiss For the Whole World

— Esther Rose – Safe to Run

— Everything But the Girl – Fuse

— Fennesz and Ozmotic – Senzatempo

— gloryBots – Radiation Skies

— Hannah Grae – Hell is a Teenage Girl

— The Heavy – AMEN

— Holiday Ghosts – Absolute Reality

— Hunter Hayes – Red Sky

— Ian Hunter (of Mott the Hoople) – Defiance Part 1

— The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Flatt & Scruggs

— Ivan Neville – Touch My Soul

— JAIN – The Fool

— John Cxnnor X The Devil’s Trade – Live at Roadburn

— Jordy – Boy

— KIDS – Life in the City Pt. 1 EP

— Lael Neale – Star Eaters Delight

— Léa Sen – You of Not, Pt. 2 EP

— Liars – Sisterworld (Vinyl Reissue)

— Magnus Rosén Band (Magnus Rosén of HammerFall) – It’s Time to Rock the World Again

— Margarita Witch Cult – Margarita Witch Cult

— The Mars Volta – Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon

— Mauro Picotto – From the 80s Til Now

— Morgan Evans – Life Upside Down EP

— Nathan Connolly (of Snow Patrol) – The Strange Order of Things

— The National Honor Society – To All the Distance Between Us

— Nukuluk – SUPERGLUE EP

— OFF! – FLSD EP EP

— Pamela & The Oysters – Coast 2 Coast

— The Pearl Hearts – Love, Chaos

— Perlee – Speaking From Other Rooms

— The Rishis – August Moon

— Rodrigo y Gabriela – In Between Thoughts…A New World

— Roger Eno – Rarities

— Rose City Band – Garden Party

— Silver Moth (feat. Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite) – Black Bay

— St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Angels in Science

— Stars – Capelton Hill Deluxe

— Sublime – $5 At The Door (Live At Tressel Tavern, 1994)

— Swizz Beatz – Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP

— Tenille Townes – Train Track Worktapes

— Texas Hippie Coalition – The Name Lives On

— Through Fire – Devil’s Got You Dreamin’

— Townes Van Zandt – A Far Cry From Dead (Vinyl Reissue)

— Trapper Schoepp – Siren Songs

— Triple Fast Action – Triple Fast Action

— Twenty One Pilots – MTV Unplugged

— Valley Queen – Chord of Sympathy

— Various Artists – Almost Famous (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

— Walking Dreams – Sliding Lines

— The White Stripes – Elephant (Deluxe) (Physical Release)

— WOLFNAUT – Return of the Asteroid

— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Don’t Try This At Home

— Zombie Juice (of Flatbush Zombies) – Love Without Consequences

